Sundin hired as Maple Leafs executive adviser, Chayka named GM

“Today is an important day for the Toronto Maple Leafs organization,” MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley said. “I’m thrilled to welcome John and Mats to their roles, two great hockey minds that will strengthen our entire hockey club. From the start of this process, it’s been about building a championship-calibre team for our fans and our city and today is an important step towards that goal.”

The Maple Leafs (32-36-14) lost their last seven games this season (0-6-1) and finished last in the Atlantic Division and 15th in the Eastern Conference, missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016-17. They have twice advanced past the opening round of the postseason since 2004 and haven’t won the Stanley Cup since 1967.

Sundin, a native of Bromma, Sweden, was named one of the 100 Greatest Players in NHL history during the League's Centennial celebration in 2017. The forward became the first European-born player to be selected No. 1 in the NHL Draft when the Quebec Nordiques selected him in 1989. He was traded to the Maple Leafs by the Nordiques on June 28, 1994, and became their first European-born team captain, a role he held for 10 seasons. Sundin's 987 points are a Maple Leafs record, and he held the mark for most goals (420) until being passed by Auston Matthews on Jan. 3.

Sundin retired from the NHL after playing 41 games for the Vancouver Canucks in 2008-09 with 1,349 points (564 goals, 785 assists) in 1,346 games and 82 points (38 goals, 44 assists) in 91 playoff games. He won gold with Sweden at the IIHF World Championship in 1991, 1992 and 1998, and the 2006 Turino Olympics as team captain when he had an assist on Nicklas Lidstrom's winning goal in the gold medal game against archrival Finland. In 2025, he was named recipient of the third annual Borje Salming Courage Award presented by SAP honoring a European NHL Alumni member who has been a positive influence in their community and best embodies the late Hall of Fame defenseman.

The Maple Leafs said in his new role Sundin will serve as a strategic adviser and provide support across hockey operations with a focus on team culture, player development and leadership support.

“This fan base deserves greatness, and I am grateful for the opportunity to help this team, organization and city achieve that,” Sundin said. “My love for the Maple Leafs and the city of Toronto is an important part of who I am and who I will always be.

“I look forward to working closely with John as we both recognize the incredible opportunity and responsibility to win here in Toronto.”

Chayka returns to the NHL after quitting as GM and president of hockey operations of the Arizona Coyotes on July 26, 2020. He became the youngest GM in NHL history when he was hired at 26 on May 5, 2016, and elevated to president on July 12, 2017.

The Coyotes never reached the playoffs during Chayka's tenure and transferred the totality of their existing hockey assets when the NHL Board of Governors approved the establishment of a franchise in Utah on April 18, 2024, beginning with the 2024-25 season.

“I’m honored to join the Toronto Maple Leafs organization and excited to work alongside Mats and the entire organization,” Chayka said. “This is one of hockey’s most historic franchises with a passionate fan base who want to win.

“I'm focused on building a team that is competitive, driven and relentless -- one that is in the best position to win for our fans and for the city of Toronto.”