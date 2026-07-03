Bobrovsky excited to play for Maple Leafs, in 'capital of hockey'

At the same time, he could not contain his enthusiasm at starting a new chapter in his career, this one with a fabled Original Six franchise.

"First of all, I'm excited for the opportunity,” Bobrovsky said Friday. "To be honest, I thought I'm going to stay in Florida. But things work out like how they work out, and the Leafs put their trust in me, they put their belief and they give me a good opportunity to join the historical, legendary team and be part of this organization."

One he is embracing, even if it means playing in the hockey fishbowl of Toronto.

"It's a blessing to join this team," he said. "This is Toronto. It's the capital of hockey in my mind.

"The fans are excited. There is going to be a great atmosphere, and I'm excited about that. It's a big responsibility and I'm looking forward to helping this team win."

He certainly did that with the Panthers, with his 201 wins third among goalies behind Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning (246) and Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets (228) since signing a seven-year, $70 million contract ($10 million average annual value) with Florida on July 1, 2019.

Nevertheless the Panthers opted to turn the page after seeing Bobrovsky struggle with an NHL career-worst .877 save percentage in 52 games last season, and acquired goalie Jacob Markstrom in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. That, Bobrovsky said, was the moment he knew his days in south Florida were over.

Instead of being angry that the cord was cut with the Panthers, Bobrovsky showed overwhelming gratitude toward the Panthers, starting with owner Vincent Viola.

"Taking a moment, I would like to use this opportunity to thank the Florida Panthers organization," he said. "It's been an amazing seven (years) for me. I want to thank everybody, the whole organization. The Viola family, they welcomed me into the family. It's been great. We won two Cups. It's been amazing. The coaches, medical staff, everybody, obviously fans, from the bottom of my heart I want to thank them for all that time. We went through a lot.

"Obviously my teammates, I love those guys. They've been amazing to me and the memories that we built together, they will stay in my heart forever."

As much as he would have liked to remain with the Panthers, he understands player movement is a part of the game.

"It's a business," he said. "The organization decided to move a different direction, and that's pretty much it. I respect that. I got nothing against it, that's hockey. They're responsible for their part, and I respect that.

"In my position, again, as I said, I just want to keep only the appreciation and thanks for everything that they have done for me. It's been an amazing journey for me, and I can't thank them enough for everything that they have done."