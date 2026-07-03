Bobrovsky excited to play for Maple Leafs, in 'capital of hockey'

While handing out thanks, Bobrovsky did just that when it came to Gavin McKenna, the 18-year-old who was selected by the Maple Leafs with the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NHL Draft. The rookie said this week he would surrender his longtime No. 72 to Bobrovsky, who wears the same number, and did exactly that during a conversation the two had Thursday.
"He's a bright guy," Bobrovsky said of McKenna. "He's got really positive energy. And I'm excited to watch him develop into a big superstar, honestly."
That wasn't the only welcome-to-Toronto moment Bobrovsky has received since joining the Maple Leafs.
One of the first people to reach out to him was Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz, who served as Bobrovsky's backup during the Panthers' 2023-24 championship season. Now they're together again and Bobrovsky couldn't be more excited.
"We had great relationships when we won the Cup that year," he said. "We had a good bond. We helped the team. We worked together. We had a good time together.
"I'm excited to reunite with him."
Asked what made their goaltending partnership click, Bobrovsky said, "He's an easy-going guy. It's fun to be around him, to have some jokes and practices or some jokes outside of the practices. He's just a nice person."
Bobrovsky's mentorship also will be on display with Artur Akhtyamov, who was named most valuable player of the American Hockey League playoffs after leading the Toronto Marlies to the Calder Cup.
The 24-year-old has said he grew up idolizing Bobrovsky.
"The young guy, Artur, I talked to him once briefly," Bobrovsky said. "He seems like a bright guy too. He's a nice guy. He's a big prospect. And I'm excited to be part of his development too."
Signed by the Philadelphia Flyers as an undrafted free agent May 6, 2010, Bobrovsky is 456-266-58 with a 2.61 GAA, .912 save percentage and 53 shutouts in 806 regular-season games (791 starts) for the Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets and Panthers, ranking seventh in NHL history in wins. And in addition to his two Stanley Cup championships, he also has won the Vezina Trophy as the League's top goalie twice (2013, 2017).
It's the type of career that has him targeted for the Hockey Hall of Fame one day.
In the meantime, Bobrovsky is the centerpiece of a busy offseason orchestrated by Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka and the Toronto braintrust, which clearly has shown it has confidence that he can bounce back from a down season in which the Panthers missed the postseason after three consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances. The loss of Aleksander Barkov with ACL and MCL injuries in his right knee in September was a harbinger of the bad things to come, Bobrovsky said.
"It was a tough season for our organization," he said. "We had lots of injuries. Our captain went down right in the first practice. So that was kind of a starting point of all of this.
"Also, it's not easy. You know, the NHL, it's a tough league. Every team has good players. The Stanley Cup, it's the toughest trophy to win for a reason. And to play three years in a row all the way to the Final, it's not easy and (having) won twice. So, it was a tough season. But again, every season brings some challenges.
"There is never going to be a point that you kind of (say), 'All right, I know everything and I've been through everything.' There is always a challenge. And for me personally, I will be a student of this game for all my life."
A life, on and off the ice, that now enters its next stage with the Maple Leafs.