Woll traded to Flyers by Maple Leafs for Ersson, Andrae

The 27-year-old has two years remaining on a three-year, $10.98 million contract ($3.67 million average annual value he signed with Toronto on July 1, 2024, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2027-28 season.

Selected by Toronto in the third round (No. 62) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Woll is 63-43-9 with a 2.94 GAA, .906 save percentage and four shutouts in 117 regular-season games (113 starts) and 6-6 with a 2.73 GAA, .906 save percentage and one shutout in 14 Stanley Cup Playoff games (10 starts).

"We thought it was a chance to improve the team, help them take another step," Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said. "Sam has been a fantastic teammate, really loved in the room, both him and Emil. We just felt in Sam's case, it's one of those where it might be time for a change of scenery for him, and hopefully it gives him that chance to take another step. Did well in the second half last year and down the stretch. He's a gamer but I think it was time for him to get a chance elsewhere. We felt Woll, it's a step forward for us and he'll be able to help (Dan Vladar) in a tandem role."

This season, Vladar was 29-14-7 with a 2.42 GAA and .906 save percentage in 52 regular-season games (51 starts) and played every minute of the playoffs, going 4-6 with a 2.18 GAA, .922 save percentage and two shutouts. He has one year remaining on a two-year, $3.35 million contract and is eligible to sign a new contract on July 1.

"As far as the contract talks, we're working on it," Briere said. "He said he's interested, obviously the team is interested. We're working toward something that we hope can get done eventually but it's not over the finish line yet."

Benoit had six assists in 73 games for the Maple Leafs this season. The 27-year-old had 21 points (two goals, 19 assists) over the past three seasons with Toronto, and has 36 points (six goals, 30 assists) in 352 regular-season games for the Anaheim Ducks and Maple Leafs. He has two points (one goal, one assist) in 20 playoff games.

Benoit has one year remaining on a three-year, $4,05 million contract ($1.35 million AAV) he signed with the Maple Leafs on March 29, 2024, and can become a UFA after next season.

This was the first trade made by Toronto general manager John Chayka, who was hired on May 3 to replace Brad Treliving, who was fired on March 30.

The Maple Leafs (32-36-14), who missed the playoffs for the first time in 10 seasons, fired coach Craig Berube on May 13, and the position remains vacant.

Ersson was 14-11-5 with a 3.12 GAA and .870 save percentage in 33 games (29 starts) this season. The 26-year-old did not play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, serving as the backup to Dan Vladar. Philadelphia was swept by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round in its first playoff appearance since 2020.

He is in the final year of a two-year, $2.9 million contract ($1.45 million AAV) he signed on Aug 5, 2023, and can become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Selected by Philadelphia in the fifth round (No. 143) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Ersson is 65-50-17 with a 3.01 GAA, .884 save percentage and seven shutouts in 143 regular-season games (133 starts).

Andrae had 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 61 regular-season games and one assist in four playoff games. Selected by Philadelphia in the second round (No. 54) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Andrae has 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 107 regular-season games.

The 24-year-old is in the final year of his entry-level contract he signed March 27, 2023, and can become an RFA on July 1.

"They were drafted by this organization, they went through the development process, the minors," Briere said of Ersson and Andrae. "Both of those guys were really well-liked and loved in the locker room. Not just the locker room, but form the staff and the whole organization. It's always tough. It's not a fun thing to do but we felt it was time for both of them to take a step forward and it might have to be elsewhere."

NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman contributed to this report