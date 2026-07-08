Alfredsson ‘had to move’ on from Senators to further coaching career

So imagine the level of hurt and dismay fans in the Canadian capital are harboring right now after the Hall of Fame forward opted to join the staff of Toronto Maple Leafs coach Jim Hiller, just a couple of weeks removed from being an assistant under Senators bench boss Travis Green for the past three seasons.

The common message coming out of Ottawa after the announcement Tuesday was clear, at least from the public.

Anywhere but Toronto.

“I totally understand it,” Alfredsson said during a Zoom call from Sweden on Wednesday. “There’s no question.”

So much so that he started his availability with reporters with a heartfelt message to Senators supporters, who wanted to know why such a move was made by the franchise’s all-time leading scorer with 1,108 points (426 goals, 682 assists) in 1,178 games from 1995-2013.

“Love you as always,” he told them. “Thank you. I understand this is an interesting day but also an exciting chapter for me as I expand my coaching career.”

According to Alfredsson, it’s all about pursuing new opportunities behind an NHL bench.

To that end, the 53-year-old confirmed that he’d been interviewed earlier this summer by Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka and fellow Swedish Hall of Famer Mats Sundin, Toronto’s senior executive advisor of hockey operations, for the coaching job that eventually went to Hiller. When Alfredsson’s contract with the Senators expired at the end of June after he’d already informed Ottawa he wouldn’t return, the Maple Leafs circled back and offered him the job of associate coach under Hiller, which he accepted.

“I have to earn my way to get my experience …” he said.

“Would I have loved to stay, and then become the coach of Ottawa? Maybe. But no one stays as the coach forever in one spot no matter how popular you are. You’ve got to perform. And for me, to get better as a coach, this is the path I knew at some point I had to move.

“They don't hand out jobs easily in the NHL. It’s a tough job to get. When I had this opportunity, I felt it was the right one for my coaching career, without a question.”

When Hiller beat out Alfredsson and dozens of other candidates to replace the fired Craig Berube, Sundin discussed with him other roles within the organization. While the former Senators captain didn’t see it as a fit at that time, Hiller’s subsequent sales pitch to be part of his staff, including an elevated role from what he had in Ottawa, appealed to him.

“Once I had my interview with Jim, then I felt this could be a good step and great challenge for me,” said Alfredsson, whose duties will include improving Toronto’s power play.