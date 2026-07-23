Kraken trade for Samoskevich, seek breakout season from speedy forward

Morrison, Firkus waiting in wings up front, hoping to crack NHL roster

samoskevich-sea-reset-bug

© Leila Devlin/Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2026-27 regular season, which starts Sept. 29. Today, the Seattle Kraken:

2025-26 season: 34-37-11, sixth in Pacific Division; did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Key arrivals

Mackie Samoskevich, F: Acquired from the Florida Panthers on June 21 for a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, Samoskevich signed a three-year, $11.5 million contract ($3.85 average annual value) on July 1. The 23-year-old, selected by Florida with the No. 24 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, had 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 77 games last season. ... Curtis Douglas, F: The 26-year-old signed a two-year, $2.5 million ($1.25 million AAV) contract on July 1. Douglas had four points (one goal, three assists) in 43 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vancouver Canucks last season. He was claimed off waivers by Vancouver on March 5, and had two points (one goal, one assist) in 14 games with the Canucks.

Key departures

Eeli Tolvanen, F: The 27-year-old, who remains an unsigned unrestricted free agent, had 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) in 78 games last season. He was originally selected by the Nashville Predators with the No. 30 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. ... Jaden Schwartz, F: The 34-year-old signed a three-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche on July 2. He played five seasons in Seattle and had 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 50 games last season. ... Jamie Oleksiak, D: The 33-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks on July 1. He played five seasons with the Kraken and had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 78 games last season.

On the cusp

Logan Morrison, F: The 24-year-old led Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League with 61 points (29 goals, 32 assists) in 68 games last season and had no points in four games with the Kraken in 2023-24. He could be ready to make the jump to the NHL. ... Jagger Firkus, F: The 22-year-old, selected by Seattle in the second round (No. 35) of the 2022 NHL Draft, had 56 points (21 goals, 35 assists) in 63 games in his second season with Coachella Valley. If he doesn’t win a spot out of training camp, Firkus could make his NHL debut as a call-up this season. ... Ryden Evers, F: The 21-year-old signed a three-year, entry-level contract ($1.075 million AAV) on March 1. Undrafted, Evers had 74 points (35 goals, 39 assists) in 67 regular-season games and 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 15 playoff games for Penticton of the Western Hockey League last season. He is expected to begin the season in the AHL. ... Nikke Kokko, G: The 22-year-old, chosen in the second round (No. 58) of the 2022 NHL Draft, was 1-2-0 with a 3.04 goals-against average and .890 save percentage in three games with Seattle last season, and 19-10-2 with two shutouts, 3.13 GAA and .901 save percentage in 35 games with Coachella Valley. Considered the No. 3 goalie in the Kraken system behind Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer, Kokko is likely to begin the season in the AHL.

SEA@VGK: Kokko makes key save after turning puck over

What they still need

Another offensive forward. Seattle ranked 28th in the NHL last season with 2.73 goals per game and needs more production this season to challenge for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Forward Jordan Eberle led the Kraken with 26 goals last season and was one of three Seattle players with at least 20 goals (forwards Matty Beniers and Jared McCann each scored 20 goals). Having forward Bobby McMann for the full season will help. He had 10 goals in 18 games after being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 6, but the Kraken could use another forward who knows his way around the net.

They said it

“We’ve talked about Mackie when we made the trade, just how we think he’s going to fit in with Lane’s (coach Lane Lambert) system. Just that speed, that shot-first mentality. I think he fits in with our 23-and-under group very well, and with the extra ice time he can get with our group, we think his numbers are really going to take off here.” -- Seattle general manager Jason Botterill on the addition of Samoskevich

EDGE stat to watch

Last season, the Kraken had the fewest high-danger shots on goal (519) in the League and the second-worst offensive zone time percentage at even strength (39.1). But Seattle had the third-highest percentage of team goals scored by defensemen (20.5; 46 of 224) in the NHL, led by Brandon Montour and Vince Dunn (11 goals each). In terms of long-range shots on goal, both Montour (99; tied for eighth) and Dunn (96; 10th) ranked among the League leaders. With defenseman Chase Reid falling to the Kraken at No. 7 in the 2026 NHL Draft, Seattle has an even brighter future at the position. -- Troy Perlowitz

SEA@SBJ: Dunn trims Kraken's deficit in opening period

Fantasy spin

Samoskevich could take on an expanded role with the Kraken after showing flashes of potential in recent seasons with the Panthers. He has had back-to-back seasons of at least 10 power-play points and scored five game-winning goals during the 2024-25 season despite playing mostly a secondary role for Florida. During the 2024-25 season, he also had a stretch of nine points (six goals, three assists), five power-play points and 27 shots on goal and 31 hits during an 11-game span (Feb. 6 to March 15, 2025), making him a player to watch for valuable category coverage if he seizes a top-line, first power-play role in Seattle. -- Pete Jensen

Projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Berkly Catton

Mackie Samoskevich -- Chandler Stephenson -- Kaapo Kakko

Ryan Winterton -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Ryan Lindgren -- Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

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