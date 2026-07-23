Kraken trade for Samoskevich, seek breakout season from speedy forward

On the cusp

Logan Morrison, F: The 24-year-old led Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League with 61 points (29 goals, 32 assists) in 68 games last season and had no points in four games with the Kraken in 2023-24. He could be ready to make the jump to the NHL. ... Jagger Firkus, F: The 22-year-old, selected by Seattle in the second round (No. 35) of the 2022 NHL Draft, had 56 points (21 goals, 35 assists) in 63 games in his second season with Coachella Valley. If he doesn’t win a spot out of training camp, Firkus could make his NHL debut as a call-up this season. ... Ryden Evers, F: The 21-year-old signed a three-year, entry-level contract ($1.075 million AAV) on March 1. Undrafted, Evers had 74 points (35 goals, 39 assists) in 67 regular-season games and 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 15 playoff games for Penticton of the Western Hockey League last season. He is expected to begin the season in the AHL. ... Nikke Kokko, G: The 22-year-old, chosen in the second round (No. 58) of the 2022 NHL Draft, was 1-2-0 with a 3.04 goals-against average and .890 save percentage in three games with Seattle last season, and 19-10-2 with two shutouts, 3.13 GAA and .901 save percentage in 35 games with Coachella Valley. Considered the No. 3 goalie in the Kraken system behind Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer, Kokko is likely to begin the season in the AHL.