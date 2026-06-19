Raddysh move shows new Maple Leafs regime in win-now mode

TORONTO -- If ever there were any remaining doubts that the Toronto Maple Leafs are in win-now mode, they should be erased with the team’s acquisition of high-risk, high-reward defenseman Darren Raddysh on Friday.

You don’t add a veteran like this in a sign-and-trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning that comes with a new eight-year contract -- a deal that will see him be 38 years old when it expires -- if you are in a rebuild.

You don’t bring in a late bloomer like this who almost doubled his career point total this season, accruing 70 (22 goals, 48 assists) in 73 games after having just 73 (13 goals, 60 assists) in 176 previous NHL appearances, if you are looking toward the long-term future.

In essence, you don’t take such a big gamble like this, based on such a small body of work when it comes to a player’s individual success, if you are not all in.

Which the Maple Leafs’ new management team of John Chayka and Mats Sundin is quickly showing it is, all the while without fear that its wager might implode into a giant blue-and-white disaster.

"I think the part of the value that we were most focused on was his ability to impact the game," Chayka, the Maple Leafs general manager, said of Raddysh on Friday afternoon, adding that "he’s a player that plays up against top competition and does quite well. He's a player that breaks the puck out well, he's a player that can join the rush and supplement offense, transitions well, defends the blue line well.

“You start adding up all the elements that go into the end result of good production and kind of the robust play of all that, (and it) gave us a lot of confidence that we're getting a defenseman that we haven't had in this organization for a long time.

“For us it's an aggressive move. It's not without risk, of course, but we just felt that, given the stage we're at, and what he brings to the table, felt it was worth pursuing.”