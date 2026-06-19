NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at three underlying reasons Darren Raddysh could help the Toronto Maple Leafs bounce back next season.
NHL EDGE stats: Raddysh trade can spark Maple Leafs
Elite defenseman, along with No. 1 pick in 2026 NHL Draft, boost Toronto’s offensive outlook
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1. Shot speed
Raddysh, who was acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs from the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 19 after signing an eight-year contract, was among the NHL’s best offensive defensemen this season; he scored 22 goals (tied for third among defensemen; Lightning record at position), six game-winning goals (second among defensemen behind Jakob Chychrun) and 70 points in 73 games (seventh at position). Raddysh’s elite shot speed and puck-moving ability allowed him to have his breakout season in his contract year, becoming a fixture on the first power play for Tampa Bay.
Raddysh, who was born in Toronto, led the entire NHL in 90-plus mph shot attempts this regular season (97), nearly double the next-closest player (Evan Bouchard of Edmonton Oilers had 51). Toronto, as a team, only had 34 shot attempts of 90-plus mph, and lacked a clear No. 1 defenseman option this season. Raddysh showed his potential in an expanded role as Lightning captain Victor Hedman was limited to a career-low 33 games (missed 49 games) and did not play in Tampa Bay’s seven-game playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens because of injury and a leave of absence during the regular season.
The Maple Leafs, who have a top-heavy forward core of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares and Matthew Knies, did not generate enough offense from their blue line and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2015-16. The Maple Leafs had the second-fewest points by defensemen last season (132) and the fifth-fewest goals at the position (28). Raddysh also had the second-hardest shot resulting in a goal this regular season (100.13 mph on Nov. 28; behind Louis Crevier’s 102.54 mph) and hardest shot resulting in a goal across the League during the playoffs (92.81 mph). Raddysh also led the entire NHL with four goals on 95-plus mph shots (no other player had more than two such goals).
2. Power-play improvement
Raddysh led NHL defensemen in power-play goals (10) this season and was tied for sixth in power-play points (26) playing mostly on Tampa Bay’s first unit with elite forwards Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Jake Guentzel. To put Raddysh’s dominant season into perspective, he was one of four defensemen to reach double-digit power-play goals over the past 10 NHL seasons, joining Cale Makar (12 in 2024-25), Roman Josi (11 in 2021-22) and Shea Weber (12 in 2016-17).
Raddysh, who’s 30 years old and was undrafted, ranked third among defensemen in power-play shots on goal this season behind Evan Bouchard (59) and Chychrun (56). Even with Hedman missing significant time, the Lightning’s power play was tied for 10th in the NHL from Jan. 1 to the end of the regular season (24.2 percent). Raddysh’s offensive zone time prowess (45.5 percent; 95th percentile among defensemen), power-play skating distance (35.72 miles; 97th percentile) and supporting cast helped him become arguably the biggest surprise, from both surface-level and advanced stats, in the entire NHL last season.
The Maple Leafs offense features Matthews, who leads active NHL players in career goals per game (0.62) but is coming off a down year by his standards. Matthews, who was limited to 60 games this regular season, had career lows in goals (27) and power-play goals (five) but could see a spark from Raddysh. Toronto’s offense was in the middle of the pack in goals per game (3.07; 16th) and power-play percentage (21.3; 15th) and particularly struggled in offensive zone time percentage (38.9; worst in NHL), a category that Raddysh can certainly help improve.
Veteran defenseman Morgan Rielly, who’s 32 years old, has been Toronto’s power-play quarterback over the years (four seasons of at least 20 power-play points) but had only six power-play points in 78 games this season. The Maple Leafs have not had a defenseman score five power-play goals in a season since Dion Phaneuf in 2011-12 (seven) and have not had a defenseman with double-digit power-play goals since Bryan McCabe in 2006-07 (11). Toronto’s leader in power-play points this season was Oliver Ekman-Larsson (nine), and the team only had one power-play goal scored by a defenseman all season (scored by Rielly). Raddysh, meanwhile, had a hat trick with two power-play goals in a single game this season against the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 3.
3. Goals and shots by location
Raddysh ranked fifth among NHL defensemen in shots on goal overall this season (212) and was a goals and shots by location standout during his breakout year. He led the entire League in long-range goals (nine) and long-range shots on goal (130) and was tied for fifth among defensemen in midrange goals (10). He also ranked highly among defensemen in midrange shots on goal (45; 96th percentile) and long-range shots on goal (11; 91st percentile). Toronto, as a team, ranked highly in midrange goals (85; ninth in NHL) despite missing the postseason but struggled in both long-range goals (12; 26th out of 32 teams) and long-range shots on goal (418; 27th).
Raddysh was the only defenseman in the NHL this season with at least 20 goals, 200 shots on goal and 60 hits (67), showing he can bring many important elements to Toronto’s new-look offense next season. The Maple Leafs, who are under new leadership after hiring Mats Sundin (senior executive adviser, hockey operations) and John Chayka (general manager) on May 3, have already traded goalie Joseph Woll to the Philadelphia Flyers on June 16 and hired Jim Hiller as coach (replacing Craig Berube) on June 17. Toronto is also in position to draft coveted forward prospect Gavin McKenna with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
If Toronto does draft McKenna, they would have a much-improved first power play with McKenna and Raddysh joining Matthews, Nylander and Tavares and could rejoin playoff contention as early as this season. The move also bolsters the Maple Leafs offense at a crucial time with Matthews having two more seasons left on his contract.
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