NHL EDGE stats: Raddysh trade can spark Maple Leafs

1. Shot speed

Raddysh, who was acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs from the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 19 after signing an eight-year contract, was among the NHL’s best offensive defensemen this season; he scored 22 goals (tied for third among defensemen; Lightning record at position), six game-winning goals (second among defensemen behind Jakob Chychrun) and 70 points in 73 games (seventh at position). Raddysh’s elite shot speed and puck-moving ability allowed him to have his breakout season in his contract year, becoming a fixture on the first power play for Tampa Bay.

Raddysh, who was born in Toronto, led the entire NHL in 90-plus mph shot attempts this regular season (97), nearly double the next-closest player (Evan Bouchard of Edmonton Oilers had 51). Toronto, as a team, only had 34 shot attempts of 90-plus mph, and lacked a clear No. 1 defenseman option this season. Raddysh showed his potential in an expanded role as Lightning captain Victor Hedman was limited to a career-low 33 games (missed 49 games) and did not play in Tampa Bay’s seven-game playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens because of injury and a leave of absence during the regular season.

The Maple Leafs, who have a top-heavy forward core of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares and Matthew Knies, did not generate enough offense from their blue line and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2015-16. The Maple Leafs had the second-fewest points by defensemen last season (132) and the fifth-fewest goals at the position (28). Raddysh also had the second-hardest shot resulting in a goal this regular season (100.13 mph on Nov. 28; behind Louis Crevier’s 102.54 mph) and hardest shot resulting in a goal across the League during the playoffs (92.81 mph). Raddysh also led the entire NHL with four goals on 95-plus mph shots (no other player had more than two such goals).