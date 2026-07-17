Kings hire Laviolette, add Haula, Perry, Zuccarello

Key arrivals

Mats Zuccarello, F: The 38-year-old signed a one-year contract July 1. He had 54 points (15 goals, 39 assists) in 59 regular-season games for the Minnesota Wild and nine points (two goals, seven assists) in eight playoff games last season. … Erik Haula, F: The 35-year-old signed a two-year contract July 1. He had 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 81 games with the Nashville Predators last season. … Corey Perry, F: The 41-year-old returns for his second stint with Los Angles, signing a one-year contract July 1. He had 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 50 games for the Kings last season before he was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 6. Perry had nine points (six goals, three assists) in 22 games for Tampa Bay and did not have a point in seven playoff games. … Erik Gustafsson, D: The 34-year-old signed a one-year contract July 1. He did not have a point in two games with the Detroit Red Wings but had 37 points (four goals, 33 assists) in 39 games with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. ... Peter Laviolette, coach: The seventh-winningest coach in NHL history was hired June 9 after not coaching since being fired by the New York Rangers in 2025. In 23 seasons with the New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators Washington Capitals and Rangers, the 61-year-old is 846-562-161 with 25 ties in 1,594 games. He led the Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup in 2006, and reached the Cup Final with the Flyers (2010) and Predators (2017).