Hiller hiring as coach latest bold move by Maple Leafs

In 2015, there were little to no expectations on a Toronto organization that was in a full rebuild centered around first-round picks William Nylander (No. 8 in 2014) and Mitch Marner (No. 4 in 2015). The Maple Leafs finished last in the then-30 team NHL in the 2015-16 season and won the NHL Draft Lottery, allowing them to select Auston Matthews at No. 1.

For the next nine seasons, Toronto qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Hiller was on board for the first three of those postseason runs, when hope sprang eternal for a Maple Leafs fanbase that dreamed of a time when the team’s young core could end a Stanley Cup drought that went all the way back to 1967.

As we all know, it didn’t happen. Not even close. Despite consistent regular-season success, the uber-skilled team won just two playoff series from 2016 to 2025 before missing the postseason altogether this spring, igniting a massive call for change.

With enthusiasm having been replaced by cynicism in a frustrated Toronto marketplace regarding the team, change is exactly what has happened.

Has it ever.

They wanted it. They got it.

It started on May 3 with the naming of Chayka, who hadn’t held a position of control in the NHL since quitting as GM and president of hockey operations of the Arizona Coyotes on July 26, 2020. The hiring of Maple Leafs icon Mats Sundin as senior executive adviser, hockey operations, was better received than that of Chayka, although there were questions about the lack of front office experience of the former Toronto captain.

In the subsequent 45 days, the new regime has ignited a whirlwind of activity.

Two days after their appointments, the Maple Leafs won the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery and will hold the No. 1 pick at the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft, being held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. Penn State wing Gavin McKenna would seem to be the leading candidate to be selected by Toronto, but who’s to say Chayka, who's shown with the Hiller hiring that he’s willing to be bold, won’t go in a different direction?

Berube was fired on May 13, a move that was followed by some front-office reshuffling. The roster remake started Tuesday when the Maple Leafs traded goalie Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit to the Philadelphia Flyers for goalie Samuel Ersson, defenseman Emil Andrae and a third-round pick in the 2026 draft.

The deal raised eyebrows, especially because Woll arguably was the team’s No. 1 goalie. But the swap was partially predicated by the outstanding play of 24-year-old Artur Akhtyamov, who has gone 14-6 with a 2.10 goals-against average and .928 save percentage in 20 playoff games to lead the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League to within one win of a Calder Cup title. The Maple Leafs also have veteran Anthony Stolarz and young Swede Dennis Hildeby, 24, in the mix.

Chayka vowed to rebuild Toronto’s defense, making it younger and faster. The exchange of the fleet-footed, 24-year-old Andrae for the gritty, 27-year-old Benoit fits his vision.

Let's be clear. There is plenty of risk here, even if the Maple Leafs, a team in need of draft picks, did get a third-round selection in the deal.

What Chayka has shown in his brief tenure at the helm: He doesn’t care about outside optics. He’s not afraid to be brash. The Woll deal was an example of that. And so was the Hiller hiring.

In the process, Chayka’s greatest accomplishment may have been that there were no public leaks well in advance about the trade or the Hiller move, a rarity in the Toronto market. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman did put out the coaching news on social media Wednesday, but it came just three minutes before the Maple Leafs made the official announcement.