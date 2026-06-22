Darren Raddysh thrilled to join Maple Leafs in sign-and-trade

Dwayne always wanted to see one, if not both, of his two sons, Darren and Taylor Raddysh, play for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Alas, he never had the chance, having died March 3 after a valiant battle against pancreatic cancer.

Less than four months later, Darren is now a member of the Maple Leafs, having been acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. And as he came to grips with the reality of now being on the team he grew up cheering for as a boy in Caledon, Ontario, 40 miles northwest of Scotiabank Arena, the first thing that came to his mind: how happy this would make his dad.

Darren recalled his childhood days being a Maple Leafs fan with Dwayne, whether it was attending games in person with him or watching them on TV on Saturday nights as part of a family ritual.

“I think it was just going with my dad,” Darren, 30, said via Zoom on Monday when asked what his fondest memory of being a young Maple Leafs supporter was. “He recently passed. And just, you know, seeing the smile he had on his face when we go to the games, and how much joy it brought to me and my brother, it's something that I cherished, and I know my brother did as well.

“And, you know, just to be able to play here every night, it’s … it's definitely one of his dreams, and you know, I'm happy that I can make that happen for him.”

And for himself as well.

As kids, he and Taylor, now a 28-year-old forward for the New York Rangers, would play mini-sticks in the basement of the family home while wearing Maple Leafs jerseys. Now he’ll be donning one for real in the NHL.

“It means the world,” Darren said. “My brother and I grew up being Leafs fans. We go with our dad to watch the games. And to be able to put that jersey on, and to be able to play in front of the home fans, it’s awesome.

“A lot of friends and family have already texted me and are excited. And I'm super excited as well to be joining Toronto Maple Leafs.”