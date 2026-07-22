Rangers bolster scoring with trade for Dorofeyev

Key departures

Vincent Trocheck, F: Traded to the Mammoth in the deal that brought Durzi to New York on July 1. Trocheck was tied for fourth on the team last season with 53 points (16 goals, 37 assists) in 67 games. … Will Borgen, D: Traded to the Bruins on July 1 for a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. Borgen had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 75 games last season, playing an average of 18:03 per game. … Jonathan Quick, G: The 40-year-old retired after last season, when he went 6-17-2 with a 3.09 GAA, .891 save percentage and two shutouts in 25 games (24 starts) as Shesterkin's backup. … Conor Sheary, F: Signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Sabres on July 1. He had 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 62 games last season. … Jonny Brodzinski, F: Signed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals on July 1. Part of the Rangers' organization for six seasons, he had 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 55 games last season. … Adam Edstrom, F: Traded to the Nashville Predators on June 27 for a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and forward Massimo Rizzo. Edstrom was limited to 35 games last season because of injuries and had five points (three goals, two assists).

On the cusp

Cole Beaudoin, F: The 20-year-old center, who was acquired from Utah, was the No. 24 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Beaudoin had 88 points (33 goals, 55 assists) in 54 games with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League last season. He will likely start his first professional season with Hartford of the American Hockey League. … Jaroslav Chmelar, F: The forward, who turned 23 years old on July 20, played the last 22 games of last season with the Rangers in a fourth-line role. He had six points (four goals, two assists) in that stretch from March 5 through the end of the season. Chmelar also appeared in six games earlier in the season. He is currently a favorite to make the team out of training camp. … Drew Fortescue, D: The 21-year-old had two assists in nine NHL games last season after finishing his junior season at Boston College. New York selected Fortescue in the third round (No. 90) of the 2023 NHL Draft. He is expected to start the season with Hartford of the AHL, but could earn an NHL spot with a strong training camp. … Dylan Garand, G: The 24-year-old, a fourth-round pick by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Draft (No. 103), appeared in three NHL games last season, going 2-0-1 with a 1.62 GAA and .948 save percentage. He also went 16-15-2 with one shutout, a 2.83 GAA and .896 save percentage in 36 AHL games with Hartford. Garand will compete with Korpisalo for the backup job. … Liam Greentree, F: New York acquired the 20-year-old center with two conditional draft picks from the Los Angeles Kings in the Artemi Panarin trade on Feb. 4. The Kings selected Greentree in the first round (No. 26) of the 2024 NHL Draft. He had 74 points (38 goals, 36 assists) in 52 games with the Windsor Spitfires of the OHL last season and is expected to be a first-year pro in Hartford of the AHL to start the season. … Scott Morrow, D: The 23-year-old got into 29 games with the Rangers last season and had six assists, but he primarily played in the AHL with Hartford, where he had 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 34 games. Acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes with a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 or 2027 NHL Draft for defenseman K'Andre Miller on July 1, 2025, Morrow has appeared in 45 NHL regular-season games and has 12 points (one goal, 11 assists). The Rangers have to determine if he's ready for a full-time NHL job. … Alberts Smits, D: Selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old from Latvia played professionally in Finland and Germany last season, and competed for Team Latvia in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, where he appeared in four games and had two assists. Smits signed his three-year, entry-level contract on July 15, and is expected to have a good opportunity to earn an NHL job out of training camp. … Adam Sykora, F: The 21-year-old whom New York selected in the second round (No. 63) of the 2022 NHL Draft, played in 11 games last season after being recalled from Hartford of the AHL. He scored three goals and had an assist. Sykora has played three full seasons in the AHL and could make the NHL team out of training camp given his performance at the end of last season.