Rangers bolster scoring with trade for Dorofeyev

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2026-27 regular season, which starts Sept. 29. Today, the New York Rangers:
2025-26 season: 34-39-9, eighth in Metropolitan Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs
Key arrivals
Pavel Dorofeyev, F: The 25-year-old was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights for the No. 26 and No. 92 picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, as well as a conditional first-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft, on June 26 and signed a seven-year, $77 million ($11 million average annual value) contract four days later. Dorofeyev scored 37 goals and had 64 points in 82 games with the Golden Knights last season. He added 12 goals in 22 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. … Sean Durzi, D: The 27-year-old was acquired from the Utah Mammoth on July 1 along with forward prospect Cole Beaudoin and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft for center Vincent Trocheck. Durzi is expected to be New York's second-pair, right-shot defenseman. He had 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) and averaged 19:16 of ice time in 60 games with the Mammoth last season. … Marcus Pettersson, D: The 30-year-old was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on July 1 for a conditional first-round pick in the 2030 NHL Draft. Pettersson is expected to be New York's new second-pair, left-shot defenseman next to Durzi. He had 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) in 82 games with the Canucks last season. He previously played under Rangers coach Mike Sullivan for parts of seven seasons from 2018-25, when they were both with the Pittsburgh Penguins. … Oliver Bjorkstrand, F: The 31-year-old signed a one-year contract on July 1. Bjorkstrand had 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 80 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season and was second on the team with nine power-play goals, matching his NHL high. … Joe Veleno, F: The 26-year-old signed a one-year contract on July 1. Veleno had five points (two goals, three assists) in 61 games with the Montreal Canadiens last season. … Joonas Korpisalo, G: Acquired from the Boston Bruins on July 1 for a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft and forward Kalle Vaisanen. Korpisalo is expected to compete with Dylan Garand to be the backup to goalie Igor Shesterkin. The 32-year-old appeared in 31 games with the Bruins last season and went 14-9-6 with one shutout, a 3.15 goals-against average and .894 save percentage.