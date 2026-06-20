Maple Leafs prospects have eye on future after 'super special' Calder Cup win

TORONTO -- Easton Cowan stood at center ice at Coca-Cola Coliseum, blue and white confetti floating down from the rafters, amongst a throng of people in the moments after the Toronto Marlies captured the American Hockey League's Calder Cup with a 4-3 triumph against the Chicago Wolves, winning the best-of-7 series in five games.

With a capacity crowd sounding louder than the 8,682 in attendance, the 21-year-old forward was asked if this moment left him thinking about what it would be like to win another championship in Toronto in the future, namely a Stanley Cup with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Before he answered, he paused, looked to his left, then to his right, just soaking in the experience.

"A hundred percent it makes you think to the future,” said Cowan, selected by the Maple Leafs with the No. 28 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. “Winning in this city is special and you could see it here tonight ... This is the place you want to win for sure."

If that should happen, Cowan figures to be a big part of it. He had three assists for the Marlies in their clinching win and tied for third among all AHL playoff scorers with 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 22 games.

Recently, Cowan has done nothing but win. In 2024 and 2025, he helped lead London of the Ontario Hockey League to OHL titles; in 2025, London went on to win the Memorial Cup, where Cowan was named Most Valuable Player at the tournament.

"It could do a lot for my career,” Cowan said. “A lot of confidence and it's just fun winning. It's been fun showing up to the rink every day in shorts, you can't beat it."

“Winning is winning, no matter what league it is, it is super special, especially in this city. Obviously you want to keep winning in Toronto down the road so right now

enjoy this, but that’s where my goals are at.”

Cowan joined the Marlies for their postseason run following his NHL rookie season with the Maple Leafs, finishing with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 66 games.

“Just from Day 1, his leadership just grew,” Marlies assistant coach Mark Giordano said. “He wasn’t with us all year, right? So it could have been a tough situation for a young guy to come in with having a lot of veteran players on our team, but you could see his leadership grow. He was well-liked in the room, the guys liked him and they got along. Right from Day 1 it just kept growing.”