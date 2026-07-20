Devils sign Mantha, trade for Rodrigues, Boqvist to load up on forward depth

Goalie Rittich, defenseman Chisholm among other new faces

NJD 2026 27 reset Mantha

© Joe Sargent/Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2026-27 regular season, which starts Sept. 29. Today, the New Jersey Devils:

2025-26 season: 42-37-3, seventh in Metropolitan Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Key arrivals

Anthony Mantha, F: The 31-year-old signed a two-year contract July 15. A left-shot right wing (6-foot-5, 240 pounds), Mantha had NHL career highs in goals (33), assists (31) and points (64) in 81 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins last season. He has 367 points (179 goals, 188 assists) in 588 NHL games over 11 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights, Calgary Flames and Penguins and seven assists in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff games. …  Evan Rodrigues, F: Acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers with forwards Jesper Boqvist and Ben Steeves for goalie Jacob Markstrom and forward Angus Crookshank on June 30. The 32-year-old had 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 69 games last season. Rodrigues is in the final season of a four-year contract he signed July 2, 2023, and can become an unrestricted free agent. He won the Stanley Cup with the Panthers in 2024 and 2025. ... Jesper Boqvist, F: The 27-year-old was acquired in the four-player trade with Florida on June 30. Boqvist had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 73 games last season. He had 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) in 78 games in 2024-25 to help Florida win the Cup. He is entering the last of a two-year contract he signed March 5, 2025, and can become an unrestricted free agent after this season. ... David Rittich, G: Signed a one-year contract July 3. The 33-year-old went 14-10-3 with a 2.76 goals-against average, .894 save percentage and two shutouts in 30 games (28 starts) for the New York Islanders last season. He has played 11 NHL seasons (260 games) with the Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets, Los Angeles Kings and Islanders. ... Declan Chisholm, D: The 26-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Capitals on June 25 for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. The left-handed shot, who has one season left on a two-year contract he signed June 30, 2025, had seven points (one goal, six assists), 22 blocked shots and averaged 13:44 of ice time in 26 games last season. ... Sunny Mehta, general manager: Replaced Tom Fitzgerald on April 16; Fitzgerald was fired April 6 after seven seasons. Mehta spent the previous six seasons with the Panthers, including the last three as assistant GM and head of analytics. During those three seasons, Florida won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2024 and 2025.

DET@PIT: Mantha doubles Penguins' lead in opening period

Key departures

Jacob Markstrom, G: The 36-year-old was 23-19-1 with a 3.07 GAA, .883 save percentage and one shutout in 44 games (43 starts) last season, his second with New Jersey. He was 26-16-6 with a 2.50 GAA, .900 save percentage and four shutouts in 49 starts in 2024-25. ... Simon Nemec, D: Traded to the Flames on June 23 with forward Maxim Tsyplakov for conditional first-round picks in the 2027 NHL Draft and 2028 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and defenseman Etienne Morin. Nemec had 49 points (16 goals, 33 assists) in 155 games over three seasons with the Devils. ... Paul Cotter, F: Signed a one-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks on July 1. Cotter had 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in 79 games last season, his second with the Devils.

On the cusp

Anton Silayev, D: The 20-year-old signed a three-year contract June 1 and should battle for a spot on the blue line out of training camp. Selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Silayev (6-foot-7, 210 pounds) had three points (one goal, two assists), 72 shots on goal, 124 hits and 74 blocked shots while averaging 12:49 of ice time in 61 games for Torpedo of the Kontinental Hockey League last season. ... Nico Daws G: The 25-year-old (6-4, 205) signed a two-year contract July 1 after splitting the past five seasons with the Devils and Utica of the American Hockey League. He'll be given a chance to win a full-time role with the organization for the first time in his career following the Markstrom trade. ... Seamus Casey, D: The 22-year-old enters the final season of a three-year contract he signed May 6, 2024. Casey (5-10, 162) had 19 points (one goal, 18 assists) in 29 games for Utica last season. The right-handed shot, who will become a restricted free agent after this season, has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 16 NHL games over two seasons. ... Amadeus Lombardi, F: Acquired in a trade with Detroit on June 25 for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft. The center had 42 points (16 goals, 26 assists) in 47 games with Grand Rapids of the AHL last season, after he had 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in 44 AHL games the previous season. The 23-year-old was selected by the Red Wings in the fourth round (No. 113) of the 2022 NHL Draft. … Riley Tufte, F: The 28-year-old (6-6, 233 pounds) signed a one-year contract July 1. He had 56 points (32 goals, 24 assists) and a plus-28 rating in 64 games with Providence of the AHL last season. He also scored one goal in four games for the Boston Bruins.

What they still need

Finishing detail and a bit more nastiness up front. Forward Barrett Hayton was tendered an offer sheet with New Jersey on July 1, but the Utah Mammoth matched seven days later. A playoff-proven center capable of winning net-front battles, contribute 17-plus goals, and offer insurance in the case of another injury to center Jack Hughes might be on the wish list. It remains to be seen if Daws can take the next step in becoming a 1A or 1B goalie for the first time in his career; otherwise, so the position could become a priority before the NHL Trade Deadline.

Nico Hischier signs 5-year extension with New Jersey Devils

They said it

"For me, it was important to show my teammates that I want to be a New Jersey Devil, and I want to turn the ship around and I don't want to leave. I want to be part of the solution because I believe we have a great team. We have great foundational pieces. At this level, it's sometimes just little details that matter that can turn a whole season around. I want to really try and give my best to turn this around and eventually reach that ultimate goal and win a Stanley Cup here." -- Devils captain Nico Hischier, who signed a five-year contract that begins in 2027-28

EDGE stat to watch

The Devils were one of four teams with the Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes and Anaheim Ducks to rank in the top 10 of each of the major shots on goal location categories: high-danger SOG (691; ninth), midrange SOG (690; 10th) and long range (505; eighth). In terms of high-danger shots on goal, forwards Hischier (103; tied for 10th), Timo Meier (91; 97th percentile) and Dawson Mercer (69; 90th percentile) each ranked in the 90th percentile or higher at the position. That trio was frequently used together on the same line and factored in on the same goal eight times last season. -- Troy Perlowitz

NJD@CAR: Mercer, Meier team up for opening goal

Fantasy spin

Jack Hughes, who had 77 points (27 goals, 50 assists) in 61 games last season, ranked second in the NHL behind Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (42 points in 24 games) with 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists) in 25 games following the 2026 Winter Olympics (from Feb. 25 to end of regular season). Hughes, who has played fewer than 63 games in six of his seven NHL seasons, was tied for eighth in points per game (1.26) last season and ranks sixth in that category  (1.22) since 2022-23. He has a high fantasy ceiling and ranks in the top 10 in the fantasy keeper and dynasty league rankings. -- Chris Meaney

Projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Anthony Mantha

Jesper Boqvist -- Nick Bjugstad -- Evan Rodrigues

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jake Allen

Nico Daws

Injured: Stefan Noesen (lower body)

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