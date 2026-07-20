Devils sign Mantha, trade for Rodrigues, Boqvist to load up on forward depth

Key departures

Jacob Markstrom, G: The 36-year-old was 23-19-1 with a 3.07 GAA, .883 save percentage and one shutout in 44 games (43 starts) last season, his second with New Jersey. He was 26-16-6 with a 2.50 GAA, .900 save percentage and four shutouts in 49 starts in 2024-25. ... Simon Nemec, D: Traded to the Flames on June 23 with forward Maxim Tsyplakov for conditional first-round picks in the 2027 NHL Draft and 2028 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and defenseman Etienne Morin. Nemec had 49 points (16 goals, 33 assists) in 155 games over three seasons with the Devils. ... Paul Cotter, F: Signed a one-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks on July 1. Cotter had 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in 79 games last season, his second with the Devils.

On the cusp

Anton Silayev, D: The 20-year-old signed a three-year contract June 1 and should battle for a spot on the blue line out of training camp. Selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Silayev (6-foot-7, 210 pounds) had three points (one goal, two assists), 72 shots on goal, 124 hits and 74 blocked shots while averaging 12:49 of ice time in 61 games for Torpedo of the Kontinental Hockey League last season. ... Nico Daws G: The 25-year-old (6-4, 205) signed a two-year contract July 1 after splitting the past five seasons with the Devils and Utica of the American Hockey League. He'll be given a chance to win a full-time role with the organization for the first time in his career following the Markstrom trade. ... Seamus Casey, D: The 22-year-old enters the final season of a three-year contract he signed May 6, 2024. Casey (5-10, 162) had 19 points (one goal, 18 assists) in 29 games for Utica last season. The right-handed shot, who will become a restricted free agent after this season, has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 16 NHL games over two seasons. ... Amadeus Lombardi, F: Acquired in a trade with Detroit on June 25 for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft. The center had 42 points (16 goals, 26 assists) in 47 games with Grand Rapids of the AHL last season, after he had 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in 44 AHL games the previous season. The 23-year-old was selected by the Red Wings in the fourth round (No. 113) of the 2022 NHL Draft. … Riley Tufte, F: The 28-year-old (6-6, 233 pounds) signed a one-year contract July 1. He had 56 points (32 goals, 24 assists) and a plus-28 rating in 64 games with Providence of the AHL last season. He also scored one goal in four games for the Boston Bruins.

What they still need

Finishing detail and a bit more nastiness up front. Forward Barrett Hayton was tendered an offer sheet with New Jersey on July 1, but the Utah Mammoth matched seven days later. A playoff-proven center capable of winning net-front battles, contribute 17-plus goals, and offer insurance in the case of another injury to center Jack Hughes might be on the wish list. It remains to be seen if Daws can take the next step in becoming a 1A or 1B goalie for the first time in his career; otherwise, so the position could become a priority before the NHL Trade Deadline.