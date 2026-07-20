Devils sign Mantha, trade for Rodrigues, Boqvist to load up on forward depth

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2026-27 regular season, which starts Sept. 29. Today, the New Jersey Devils:
2025-26 season: 42-37-3, seventh in Metropolitan Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs
Key arrivals
Anthony Mantha, F: The 31-year-old signed a two-year contract July 15. A left-shot right wing (6-foot-5, 240 pounds), Mantha had NHL career highs in goals (33), assists (31) and points (64) in 81 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins last season. He has 367 points (179 goals, 188 assists) in 588 NHL games over 11 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights, Calgary Flames and Penguins and seven assists in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff games. … Evan Rodrigues, F: Acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers with forwards Jesper Boqvist and Ben Steeves for goalie Jacob Markstrom and forward Angus Crookshank on June 30. The 32-year-old had 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 69 games last season. Rodrigues is in the final season of a four-year contract he signed July 2, 2023, and can become an unrestricted free agent. He won the Stanley Cup with the Panthers in 2024 and 2025. ... Jesper Boqvist, F: The 27-year-old was acquired in the four-player trade with Florida on June 30. Boqvist had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 73 games last season. He had 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) in 78 games in 2024-25 to help Florida win the Cup. He is entering the last of a two-year contract he signed March 5, 2025, and can become an unrestricted free agent after this season. ... David Rittich, G: Signed a one-year contract July 3. The 33-year-old went 14-10-3 with a 2.76 goals-against average, .894 save percentage and two shutouts in 30 games (28 starts) for the New York Islanders last season. He has played 11 NHL seasons (260 games) with the Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets, Los Angeles Kings and Islanders. ... Declan Chisholm, D: The 26-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Capitals on June 25 for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. The left-handed shot, who has one season left on a two-year contract he signed June 30, 2025, had seven points (one goal, six assists), 22 blocked shots and averaged 13:44 of ice time in 26 games last season. ... Sunny Mehta, general manager: Replaced Tom Fitzgerald on April 16; Fitzgerald was fired April 6 after seven seasons. Mehta spent the previous six seasons with the Panthers, including the last three as assistant GM and head of analytics. During those three seasons, Florida won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2024 and 2025.