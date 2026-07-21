Predators trade for Bourque, Colton, Drury to bolster forward group

Key departures

Erik Haula, F: Signed a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings on July 1 after he had 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 81 games last season. … Zachary L'Heureux, F: Traded to the Avalanche in the deal that brought Drury to Nashville after he had five points (four goals, one assist) in 25 games last season. … Fedor Svechkov, F: Traded with L'Heureux to Colorado, he had 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 70 games last season.

On the cusp

Brady Martin, F: The 19-year-old was the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Martin played three games for the Predators at the start of last season and had an assist before going back to the Ontario Hockey League, where he had 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 24 games for the Soo Greyhounds and was team captain. Martin also had eight points (four goals, four assists) for Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. He went to the American Hockey League to join Milwaukee for the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, where he had a goal in three games. … Joakim Kemell, F: The 22-year-old played 16 games for the Predators last season and had a goal and two assists. Kemell, the No. 17 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, also had 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 48 games with Milwaukee. He has been a mostly full-time AHL player for three seasons and could graduate to the NHL full time this season, although the competition is fierce after the Predators restocked their bottom-six forward group with the additions of Colton, Drury, Edstrom, Kerfoot and Hoglander, who has a chance to play in the top six. … Vitali Pinchuk, F: The Predators signed the 24-year-old to a one-year contract April 27. He was third in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League with 31 goals and tied for sixth with 66 points last season, when he played 65 games for Dinamo Minsk. Pinchuk, a 6-foot-3, 203-pound center, is a three-time KHL All-Star. He had seven points (two goals, five assists) in eight playoff games last season. … Ryan Ufko, D: The 23-year-old played 18 games at the end of last season and had 11 points (two goals, nine assists). Prior to being recalled to Nashville, Ufko had 44 points (11 goals, 33 assists) in 52 AHL games. He was chosen in the fourth round (No. 115) of the 2021 NHL Draft. … Tanner Molendyk, D: The 21-year-old, a first-round pick (No. 24) in the 2023 NHL Draft, played last season for Milwaukee, where he had 23 points (four goals, 19 assists) in 60 games as an AHL rookie.