Pyotr Kochetkov: Full-Time NHLer

RALEIGH, NC. - On July 1, 2023, when the Carolina Hurricanes re-signed both Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta, the writing was on the wall for Pyotr Kochetkov.

Although he'd played 24 games for the Canes during the 2022-23 season, the 2019 second round pick would be going to the American Hockey League for a third season.

The Canes knew they'd need him at some point given the previous injury history to both of the veteran netminders, but at least to start the campaign, the up-and-comer was on the outside looking in.

Now, fast forward to the present day, and it's almost laughable to think about the 24-year-old playing at the AHL level.

Ultimately playing just three games (and winning all three) for the Syracuse Crunch from October 13 - November 1, Andersen's blood-clotting issue then opened the door for Kochetkov and he seized the opportunity. Going on to play a team-leading 42 of the team's 82 regular season games, the Penza, Russia-born backstop likely would have played more if not for a concussion suffered on January 11 that held him out of the lineup for almost four weeks.

Named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for the month of February, Kochetkov was one of, if not the best, rookie goalie on the season as a whole, finishing tied for the league lead among all rookie netminders in wins (23) and shutouts (4), in addition to finishing with the best save percentage (SV%) among all Eastern Conference (.911) goalies.