Preview: October 22 at Edmonton

Canes take on Draisaitl and McDavid as they look to get back in the win column

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

EDMONTON, Alta. - The Carolina Hurricanes resume their six-game road trip on Tuesday as they take on the defending Western Conference Champions, the Edmonton Oilers.

When: Tuesday, October 22

Puck Drop: 9:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports South, FanDuel Sports App (Learn More)

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes +110

Canes Record: 2-2-0 (4 Points, T-6th - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, October 19

Oilers Record: 2-4-0 (4 Points, 7th - Pacific Division)

Oilers Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday, October 19

Last Game...

  • The Canes erased a two-goal deficit in the third period on Saturday, but ultimately fell to the St. Louis Blues by a score of 4-3.
  • Shayne Gostisbehere scored for a third consecutive game and Jack Roslovic started a streak for himself by scoring for the second game in a row.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov took the loss in net, allowing four goals on 19 shots.

In Net...

  • With Kochetkov playing on Saturday, it is expected that Frederik Andersen will take his turn in the scheduled rotation this evening.
  • Andersen was fantastic in Pittsburgh on Friday, stopping 25 out of 26 shots faced for his first win of the season.

Spooky SZN...

  • Gostisbehere's power play goal on Saturday placed him in a tie for the most goals by an NHL defenseman thus far this season (3).
  • His second power play goal already this season, it matches the two he had in 81 games with Detroit during the 2023-24 campaign. His career-high is eight, produced with Philadelphia (2015-16).
  • The three-game goal streak matches the longest of Gostisbehere's 11-year pro career.

Three-Game Runs...

  • In addition to Gostisbehere, Sebastian Aho (1G, 3A), Seth Jarvis (1G, 2A), and Andrei Svechnikov (1G, 3A) all also have three-game point streaks entering tonight.

Milestone Watch...

  • Jordan Martinook is two points shy of 200 NHL points.
  • Martin Necas is two goals shy of 100 NHL/Hurricanes goals.

On The Other Side...

  • The Oilers have had a frustrating start to the season after their June Stanley Cup appearance.
  • With only an overtime win over Philadelphia and a victory over the winless Predators, defense and goaltending have been problematic for the group. Allowing an average of four goals per game, leading backstop Stuart Skinner is 1-3 with an .851 save percentage.
  • On the other hand, Connor McDavid (6) and Leon Draisaitl (5) expectedly lead the offense in points through six games.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.
  • Defenseman Riley Stillman (lower-body injury) has worked in a no-contact sweater since training camp started on September 19.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes fly to Calgary immediately post-game and are scheduled to practice on Wednesday. They'll return to game action for their fourth game of the road trip on Thursday against the Flames.
  • Next Game: Thursday, October 24 at Calgary
  • Next Home Game: Thursday, October 31 | HALLOWEEN NIGHT | Tickets | Parking

