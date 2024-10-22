Preview: October 22 at Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alta. - The Carolina Hurricanes resume their six-game road trip on Tuesday as they take on the defending Western Conference Champions, the Edmonton Oilers.

When: Tuesday, October 22

Puck Drop: 9:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports South, FanDuel Sports App (Learn More)

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes +110

Canes Record: 2-2-0 (4 Points, T-6th - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, October 19

Oilers Record: 2-4-0 (4 Points, 7th - Pacific Division)

Oilers Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday, October 19