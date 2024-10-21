Canes To Make FanDuel Sports Network Debut on Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. - FanDuel Sports Network, the new TV and streaming home for the Carolina Hurricanes, will televise its first Carolina Hurricanes game under the new network branding on Tuesday, October 22 as the Hurricanes play at the Edmonton Oilers at 8:30 p.m. ET.

As previously announced, the network rebranded from Bally Sports, effective today, Oct. 21. FanDuel Sports Network South and the FanDuel Sports Network app will continue to serve as the regional home for Hurricanes games, airing all games not selected as national TV exclusives. The network will televise and stream 72 Hurricanes regular season games for the 2024-25 NHL season, anchored by Hurricanes LIVE, before and after every game.

Calling the game will be play-by-play announcer Mike Maniscalco, analyst Tripp Tracy and reporter Hanna Yates. Hurricanes LIVE will be hosted by Yates with Maniscalco and Tracy also joining the pregame and postgame show.

Channel positions for FanDuel Sports Network South have not changed. The network will continue to be widely available throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia through cable, satellite and over-the-top providers, including AT&T U-verse, Charter Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity (now on the Ultimate TV package), Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo and Mediacom. To find a TV provider in your zip code that carries the network, go to **GetMyHomeTeams.com**.

All of the network’s Hurricanes games and other programming will also stream on the FanDuel Sports Network app and at **FanDuelSportsNetwork.com**. Fans may continue to authenticate through their pay TV provider or subscribe directly to FanDuel Sports Network. Monthly and annual subscriptions are available, plus the popular Season Pass option that takes fans throughout the 2024-25 Hurricanes season and offers savings of up to 10%.

Bally Sports app users who have automatic updates enabled will see the app transition automatically to FanDuel Sports Network. If not, they will be prompted to update the app. Login credentials remain the same, and subscriptions purchased through Bally Sports will remain active.

Additional Hurricanes content can be found on the network’s rebranded social media channels: @FDSN_Hurricanes on X, @FanDuelSportsNetworkSouth on Facebook and @FanDuelSportsNetworkSO on Instagram.