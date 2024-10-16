Canes Celebrate IIHF World Girls' Ice Hockey Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. - With a new season comes new opportunities. Sunday was an opportunity for the Carolina Hurricanes to allow girls in the Raleigh area to try the sport of hockey and celebrate all females who make the game great.
Approximately 100 female players made their way to Lenovo Center for on-ice activities ranging from beginner level to elite level hockey, including a Try Hockey for Free event and a high-level high school hockey game. The high school hockey game involved participants from the 14U, 16U & 19U AAA Junior Hurricanes teams and when the on-ice activities concluded, the players enjoyed an ice cream social and pumpkin painting in the spirit of the fall season.
Putting together the event as a part of IIHF Girls' Ice Hockey Weekend, celebrated nationwide October 11-13, smiles were abundant and an event simultaneously growing the game was a success.
"With the girl's and women’s game growing so rapidly, it’s not often that we all get to celebrate under one roof," Canes Girls & Women's Hockey Specialist Sarah Swingle shared. "This weekend, we were able to bring together a large group of girls ages 5-18 to celebrate the special weekend and kick off the hockey season.”