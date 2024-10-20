Recap: Canes Come Up Short In St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Although the Carolina Hurricanes erased a two-goal deficit in the third period, the St. Louis Blues were still able to claim a 4-3 victory on Saturday.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Just 1:29 after the Canes had made it a 3-3 game, Kasperi Kapanen emerged as the hero for the home team, beating Pyotr Kochetkov for the game's seventh and final goal.

Carolina started the night red-hot, stringing together another encouraging period of hockey after two consecutive wins. Outshooting St. Louis 19-4 in the opening 20 minutes, Rod Brind'Amour's group took an early lead inside the first two minutes thanks to Andrei Svechnikov.

However, within a span of 3:09 in the second period, the Blues went from trailing to leading by two.

A pair of penalties to start the middle stanza took the Canes out of their flow, allowing their opposition to generate their first bit of momentum in the contest. Mathieu Joseph, Jake Neighbours, and Dylan Holloway found twine for St. Louis, sending them to the third period in the driver's seat.

Shayne Gostisbehere recorded a goal in a third consecutive game and Jack Roslovic added a second in as many nights, but the unit could not find a go-ahead goal from there.