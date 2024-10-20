Recap: Canes Come Up Short In St. Louis

"We had a couple of mental lapses that ended up in the back of our net."

10.19.24 Recap
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

ST. LOUIS - Although the Carolina Hurricanes erased a two-goal deficit in the third period, the St. Louis Blues were still able to claim a 4-3 victory on Saturday.

Just 1:29 after the Canes had made it a 3-3 game, Kasperi Kapanen emerged as the hero for the home team, beating Pyotr Kochetkov for the game's seventh and final goal.

Carolina started the night red-hot, stringing together another encouraging period of hockey after two consecutive wins. Outshooting St. Louis 19-4 in the opening 20 minutes, Rod Brind'Amour's group took an early lead inside the first two minutes thanks to Andrei Svechnikov.

However, within a span of 3:09 in the second period, the Blues went from trailing to leading by two.

A pair of penalties to start the middle stanza took the Canes out of their flow, allowing their opposition to generate their first bit of momentum in the contest. Mathieu Joseph, Jake Neighbours, and Dylan Holloway found twine for St. Louis, sending them to the third period in the driver's seat.

Shayne Gostisbehere recorded a goal in a third consecutive game and Jack Roslovic added a second in as many nights, but the unit could not find a go-ahead goal from there.

Stats & Standouts

  • How perfect of a fit is Gostisbehere? After registering just two power play goals last season with Detroit, tonight he matched that total in just the Canes' fourth game.
  • While Gostisbehere and the first power play unit continue their upward trajectory, the second unit has yet to find its footing.
  • Rod Brind'Amour made a tweak during the third period, switching Jackson Blake and Roslovic at five-on-five. Moments later, Roslovic's goal came. Although Blake was held off the scoresheet tonight, he was still very noticeable with five shots on goal.
  • Carolina outshot St. Louis 40-19 in total. Svechnikov led all skaters with eight.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour's after the contest...

"It's a tough loss. We probably deserved better because we played pretty well. It is what it is, but you're going to have to move on. We'll pick up the pieces tomorrow, have a good practice, and get ready for the next one. In general, you've got to like what we did tonight. I don't know what the chances wound up, but I'm sure it was pretty lopsided. It certainly felt that way. We were doing a lot of good things, a couple just didn't go our way and we weren't able to score. We had a couple of good chances there right at the end. We did all we could... We battled. All these guys are exhausted. They gave everything they had. We had a couple of mental lapses that ended up in the back of our net."

Jordan Staal discussing those "mental lapses"...

"I thought our third period was good, we were battling hard. They made us pay on a couple of quick mistakes and it was in the back of our net. We can't make those mistakes and that's pretty much the end of the game."

Shayne Gostisbehere on his power play unit's success...

"Different teams kill differently. Roddy's been giving us a good blueprint for what works against that. For us to get some positives out of it, to make plays and get results helps too."

What's Next?

The Canes fly to Edmonton immediately post-game and are set to be off on Sunday. They'll return to practice before taking on the defending Western Conference Champion Oilers on Tuesday.

Next Game: Tuesday, October 22 at Edmonton

Next Home Game: Thursday, October 31 vs. Boston | HALLOWEEN NIGHT | Tickets | Parking

