Projected Lineup: October 19 at St. Louis

Kochetkov expected to make his second start of the season

Projected Lineup 16x9 Away
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

ST. LOUIS - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to pick up their second win in as many nights on Saturday as they take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

Carolina looked dominant in Pittsburgh on Friday, completely shutting down both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin en route to a 4-1 victory.

Jackson Blake and Shayne Gostisbehere both scored for a second consecutive game for Carolina, while Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Martin Necas led the way with a pair of points.

Historically, the Canes do not change their lines under 24 hours after a securing a win of that fashion, leading us to believe that they'll roll with the same formation of skaters this evening.

Frederik Andersen was last night's victor in net, stopping 25 out of 26 shots faced. That means that the Canes are likely to turn to Pyotr Kochetkov for their second game of the road trip.

Kochetkov was fantastic in both of his preseason starts, allowing just one goal in both of his wins. He kept that momentum going in his first regular-season start on Tuesday when he turned away 24 of 26 from the New Jersey Devils.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -165

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Roslovic - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Robinson - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Gostisbehere - Walker

Orlov - Chatfield

Starting Goaltender

Kochetkov

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Neck, Out For 2024-25 Season)

Riley Stillman (Lower-Body, Practicing)

Scratches

Ty Smith

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns

