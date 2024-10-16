Hurricanes Place Lemieux On Waivers

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has placed forward Brendan Lemieux on waivers for the purpose of reassignment.

Lemieux, 28, missed both of the Hurricanes’ games so far this season with a lower-body injury. The Denver native totaled five points (3g, 2a) and led Carolina with 64 penalty minutes in 32 games during the 2023-24 season. A second-round selection, 31st overall, by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2014 NHL Draft, Lemieux has registered 36 goals, 38 assists (74 points) and 548 penalty minutes in 307 career NHL games with Winnipeg, the New York Rangers, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Carolina.