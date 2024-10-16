Hurricanes Place Lemieux On Waivers

Forward will be assigned to AHL’s Chicago if he clears

Lemieux16x9
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has placed forward Brendan Lemieux on waivers for the purpose of reassignment.

Lemieux, 28, missed both of the Hurricanes’ games so far this season with a lower-body injury. The Denver native totaled five points (3g, 2a) and led Carolina with 64 penalty minutes in 32 games during the 2023-24 season. A second-round selection, 31st overall, by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2014 NHL Draft, Lemieux has registered 36 goals, 38 assists (74 points) and 548 penalty minutes in 307 career NHL games with Winnipeg, the New York Rangers, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Carolina.

News Feed

Canes Celebrate IIHF World Girls' Ice Hockey Weekend

Canes To Add Abbott As VP of Pro Player Personnel

Recap: Blake Nets First NHL Goal As Canes Down Devils

Canes Place Joakim Ryan On Waivers

Projected Lineup: October 15 vs. New Jersey

Preview: October 15 vs. New Jersey

Recap: Canes 'Too Fancy' In Season-Opening Loss

Projected Lineup: October 11 vs. Tampa Bay

'The Local' Restaurant Set To Open Oct. 17

Preview: October 11 vs. Tampa Bay

Notebook: Ready To Raise Up

Canes Announce 'Raise Up $1 Million' Raffle

Hurricanes Assign Tyson Jost To Chicago

NHL Announces Postponement of Saturday's Game

Know Before You Go: 2024-25 Season at Lenovo Center

Canes, Bally Sports South Announce 2024-25 Broadcast Information

Hurricanes Recall Blake From Chicago

Hurricanes Submit Opening Roster