Hurricanes Recall Ty Smith From Chicago Wolves

Defenseman has earned 47 points in 123 career NHL games

10.17.24 Cozznester
By Canes PR
@CanesPR

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Ty Smith from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Smith, 24, registered an assist in his lone AHL game for Chicago this season. The Lloydminster, Alb, native spent the 2023-24 season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, totaling 43 points (9g, 34a) in 63 games played. Originally selected by New Jersey in the first round, 17th overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft, Smith has appeared in 123 career NHL games with New Jersey and Pittsburgh, earning 47 points (8g, 39a) and totaling 48 penalty minutes.

