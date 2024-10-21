Prospect Report: Artamonov Off To Flying Start In KHL

RALEIGH, N.C. - The puck has officially dropped on hockey season around the world, with leagues throughout North America and Europe kicking off over the last couple of weeks. Several Carolina Hurricanes prospects are turning heads, from fresh faces drafted just this summer to more seasoned skaters looking to make the leap sooner rather than later.

Perhaps no one has caught more attention than 2024 second-round pick Nikita Artamonov, who is enjoying a point-per-game pace to open his second season with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod of the KHL.

Ranking fourth in league scoring with 17 points (9G, 8A) in 17 games - one point off the scoring lead - Artamonov has already scored more goals this season than he did in 54 games last year, showcasing not only the talent he has now, but also the growth his game could continue to show. The 18-year-old has been a regular on the Torpedo top line after kickstarting his campaign with an eight-game point streak, establishing himself as a leader on a team with four other NHL-drafted players and plenty of pro experience.

Through 72 career KHL games, Artamonov now boasts 16 goals, 24 assists and 40 points.

"He's playing in a very good league and it's very challenging to produce the way that he did. You have this incredibly energy-driven player who can play a bunch of different styles. He can get in on the forecheck, he can go and make plays. Look at how we play and how aggressive we play. That's the style that fits incredibly well. Then you go and add his skill level on top of it, I think that it's great for us that we were able to pick up a talented player that also likes to play hard and fast." - Canes Associate General Manager Darren Yorke at the 2024 NHL Draft.