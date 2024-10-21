Prospect Report: Artamonov Off To Flying Start In KHL

18-year-old posts 17 points in 17 games to start the season

Artamonov_1018_2

© Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The puck has officially dropped on hockey season around the world, with leagues throughout North America and Europe kicking off over the last couple of weeks. Several Carolina Hurricanes prospects are turning heads, from fresh faces drafted just this summer to more seasoned skaters looking to make the leap sooner rather than later.

Perhaps no one has caught more attention than 2024 second-round pick Nikita Artamonov, who is enjoying a point-per-game pace to open his second season with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod of the KHL.

Ranking fourth in league scoring with 17 points (9G, 8A) in 17 games - one point off the scoring lead - Artamonov has already scored more goals this season than he did in 54 games last year, showcasing not only the talent he has now, but also the growth his game could continue to show. The 18-year-old has been a regular on the Torpedo top line after kickstarting his campaign with an eight-game point streak, establishing himself as a leader on a team with four other NHL-drafted players and plenty of pro experience.

Through 72 career KHL games, Artamonov now boasts 16 goals, 24 assists and 40 points.

"He's playing in a very good league and it's very challenging to produce the way that he did. You have this incredibly energy-driven player who can play a bunch of different styles. He can get in on the forecheck, he can go and make plays. Look at how we play and how aggressive we play. That's the style that fits incredibly well. Then you go and add his skill level on top of it, I think that it's great for us that we were able to pick up a talented player that also likes to play hard and fast." - Canes Associate General Manager Darren Yorke at the 2024 NHL Draft.

Nikishin Continues To Be... Nikishin...

What would a prospect report be without discussing one of the best hockey players not playing in the NHL at the moment?

Alexander Nikishin, Carolina's third-round pick (#69 overall) in 2020, continues to have Canes fans salivating at the potential of what could be. In the ballpark of a point-per-game pace on SKA St. Petersburg's blue line, the 23-year-old has multiple overtime winners this year and was named the KHL's Defenseman of the Week earlier this month.

Already SKA's all-time leader in points by a blueliner, the 6-foot-4, 216 lbs. left-handed shot has now totaled 141 points in 241 games over three years.

Checking Out Chicago...

Many of the players who made up "Group C2" during the Canes' training camp last month began the AHL season with the Chicago Wolves earlier this month. The 2022 Calder Cup Champions opened the season with a hard-fought loss to Milwaukee but picked up their first win of the campaign with an OT thriller over the Hershey Bears on Oct. 19.

That victory saw Bradly Nadeau and Scott Morrow each score their first professional goals, with Morrow's coming as the game-winner in overtime. 2019 first-rounder Ryan Suzuki earned the primary assist on both of those goals and led the team with three points in three games. Spencer Martin stopped 33 of 35 shots to backstop Saturday's win.

The Wolves are back in action this week with a home-and-home against the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday (away) and Saturday (home).

News Feed

Canes To Make FanDuel Sports Network Debut on Tuesday

Recap: Canes Come Up Short In St. Louis

Projected Lineup: October 19 at St. Louis

Preview: October 19 at St. Louis

Recap: Special Teams Shine As Canes Win In Pittsburgh

Hurricanes Recall Ty Smith From Chicago Wolves

Projected Lineup: October 18 at Pittsburgh

Preview: October 18 at Pittsburgh

A Night He'll Never Forget: Blake's First Goal

Hurricanes Place Lemieux On Waivers

Canes Celebrate IIHF World Girls' Ice Hockey Weekend

Canes To Add Abbott As VP of Pro Player Personnel

Recap: Blake Nets First NHL Goal As Canes Down Devils

Canes Place Joakim Ryan On Waivers

Projected Lineup: October 15 vs. New Jersey

Preview: October 15 vs. New Jersey

Recap: Canes 'Too Fancy' In Season-Opening Loss

Projected Lineup: October 11 vs. Tampa Bay