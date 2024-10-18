Preview: October 18 at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - The Carolina Hurricanes head north for their first road test of the year against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

When: Friday, October 18

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App, NHL Network

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -155

Canes Record: 1-1-0 (2 Points, 8th - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 W over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, October 15

Penguins Record: 3-2-0 (6 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Penguins Last Game: 6-5 OTW over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, October 16