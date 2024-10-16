Canes To Add Abbott As VP of Pro Player Personnel

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has come to an agreement with Chris Abbott to serve as Vice President of Pro Player Personnel. Abbott will continue to serve in his current role as General Manager for HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) before transitioning to the Hurricanes full-time.

“Chris has a proven record in player evaluation and management,” said Tulsky. “He carries a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be a great addition to our pro scouting group and our management team. We’re thrilled to have him joining our organization.”

Abbott, 40, joins the Hurricanes after serving as general manager in the SHL for the past eight seasons. A native of Sarnia, Ont., he began his management career as a development coach with HV71 before being named general manager of Rögle BK during the 2017-18 season. In 2021-22, Abbott’s team finished first in the SHL’s regular-season standings and captured Rögle BK’s first-ever Champions Hockey League title, defeating Tappara (SM-liiga) in the final. After seven seasons with Rögle BK, Abbott was named HV71’s general manager prior to the 2024-25 season. Abbott, a graduate of Cornell University, played nine seasons as a forward in Sweden’s top professional league before transitioning into his hockey management career. He is the twin brother of Chicago Wolves Head Coach Cam Abbott.