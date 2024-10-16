Canes To Add Abbott As VP of Pro Player Personnel

Chris Abbott has been a GM in the Swedish Hockey League for eight years

10.16.24 Abbott
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has come to an agreement with Chris Abbott to serve as Vice President of Pro Player Personnel. Abbott will continue to serve in his current role as General Manager for HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) before transitioning to the Hurricanes full-time.

“Chris has a proven record in player evaluation and management,” said Tulsky. “He carries a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be a great addition to our pro scouting group and our management team. We’re thrilled to have him joining our organization.”

Abbott, 40, joins the Hurricanes after serving as general manager in the SHL for the past eight seasons. A native of Sarnia, Ont., he began his management career as a development coach with HV71 before being named general manager of Rögle BK during the 2017-18 season. In 2021-22, Abbott’s team finished first in the SHL’s regular-season standings and captured Rögle BK’s first-ever Champions Hockey League title, defeating Tappara (SM-liiga) in the final. After seven seasons with Rögle BK, Abbott was named HV71’s general manager prior to the 2024-25 season. Abbott, a graduate of Cornell University, played nine seasons as a forward in Sweden’s top professional league before transitioning into his hockey management career. He is the twin brother of Chicago Wolves Head Coach Cam Abbott.

News Feed

Canes Celebrate IIHF World Girls' Ice Hockey Weekend

Recap: Blake Nets First NHL Goal As Canes Down Devils

Canes Place Joakim Ryan On Waivers

Projected Lineup: October 15 vs. New Jersey

Preview: October 15 vs. New Jersey

Recap: Canes 'Too Fancy' In Season-Opening Loss

Projected Lineup: October 11 vs. Tampa Bay

'The Local' Restaurant Set To Open Oct. 17

Preview: October 11 vs. Tampa Bay

Notebook: Ready To Raise Up

Canes Announce 'Raise Up $1 Million' Raffle

Hurricanes Assign Tyson Jost To Chicago

NHL Announces Postponement of Saturday's Game

Know Before You Go: 2024-25 Season at Lenovo Center

Canes, Bally Sports South Announce 2024-25 Broadcast Information

Hurricanes Recall Blake From Chicago

Hurricanes Submit Opening Roster

What We Learned From The Canes' 2024 Preseason