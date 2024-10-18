Projected Lineup: October 18 at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - After Pyotr Kochetkov picked up the win in net on Tuesday, Frederik Andersen seems set to kick off this weekend's back-to-back between the pipes in Pittsburgh.

The Dane was the first netminder to leave the ice during morning skate at PPG Paints Arena this morning, signifying the likelihood that he leads the team out of the tunnel tonight. Andersen turned in a solid 19-save showing on opening night against Tampa and returns to the crease behind what's expected to be the same lineup that knocked off New Jersey earlier this week.

After notching their first goals of the season on Tuesday, Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis once again headline the forward corps alongside Andrei Svechnikov as the Canes roll out the same playing group in the same formation for a third straight game.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -150

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Roslovic - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Robinson - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

-

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Neck, Out For 2024-25 Season)

Riley Stillman (Lower-Body, Practicing)

Scratches

N/A

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns