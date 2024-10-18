Projected Lineup: October 18 at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - After Pyotr Kochetkov picked up the win in net on Tuesday, Frederik Andersen seems set to kick off this weekend's back-to-back between the pipes in Pittsburgh.
The Dane was the first netminder to leave the ice during morning skate at PPG Paints Arena this morning, signifying the likelihood that he leads the team out of the tunnel tonight. Andersen turned in a solid 19-save showing on opening night against Tampa and returns to the crease behind what's expected to be the same lineup that knocked off New Jersey earlier this week.
After notching their first goals of the season on Tuesday, Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis once again headline the forward corps alongside Andrei Svechnikov as the Canes roll out the same playing group in the same formation for a third straight game.
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis
Roslovic - Kotkaniemi - Necas
Martinook - Staal - Carrier
Robinson - Drury - Blake
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker
Starting Goaltender
Andersen
Injuries
Jesper Fast (Neck, Out For 2024-25 Season)
Riley Stillman (Lower-Body, Practicing)
Scratches
N/A
PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere
PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns