Preview: October 19 at St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to build off of last night's success as they arrive in St. Louis, taking on the Blues in their first back-to-back of the season.
When: Saturday, October 19
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -145
Canes Record: 2-1-0 (4 Points, T-4th - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, October 18
Blues Record: 3-2-0 (6 Points, T-3rd - Central Division)
Blues Last Game: 1-0 Win (OT) over the New York Islanders on Thursday, October 17