Preview: October 19 at St. Louis

Canes set to try for their second win in as many nights

Gameday 10_19 16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

ST. LOUIS - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to build off of last night's success as they arrive in St. Louis, taking on the Blues in their first back-to-back of the season.

-

When: Saturday, October 19

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -145

-

Canes Record: 2-1-0 (4 Points, T-4th - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, October 18

-

Blues Record: 3-2-0 (6 Points, T-3rd - Central Division)

Blues Last Game: 1-0 Win (OT) over the New York Islanders on Thursday, October 17

Last Game...

  • The Canes put together a complete 60 minutes against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, starting off their six-game trip with a divisional W.
  • Jesperi Kotkaniemi (2 A) and Martin Necas (1 G, 1 A) led the way with a pair of points, including Necas' first goal of the season. #88's second period tally was one of two for the man advantage for the team, who improved to 2 for 9 on the season.
  • Frederik Andersen earned the win in net, stopping 23 of 24 shots faced.

Welcome To The Blake Show...

  • After his first NHL goal was the game-winner on Tuesday, Jackson Blake picked up right where he left off, starting the scoring last night.
  • Becoming the first Hurricane to record multiple goals this season, #53 and his linemates of Jack Drury and Eric Robinson continue to stand out as they build chemistry.

Spooky SZN...

  • Blake was one of two Hurricanes who scored for a second consecutive game, as Shayne Gostisbehere followed suit during the second period.
  • Gostisbehere had 29 power play points last season in Detroit, but just two of them were goals. Just three games into this season, he's already reached half of that goal total.

In Net...

  • With Andersen playing on Friday, it is expected that Pyotr Kochetkov will take his turn in the scheduled rotation this evening.
  • Kochetkov stopped 23 out of 25 on Tuesday in a win over the New Jersey Devils, appearing sharp throughout.

Milestone Watch...

  • Jordan Martinook is two points shy of 200 NHL points.
  • Martin Necas is two goals shy of 100 NHL/Hurricanes goals.

On The Other Side...

  • The Blues will take on a second consecutive Metropolitan Division opponent after shutting out the New York Islanders on Thursday.
  • Forward Jordan Kyrou leads the team with six points through five games, and Joel Hofer, who produced the perfect game earlier this week, is 2-0 in net.
  • Defenseman Philip Broberg set a Blues record for a defenseman in their most recent win, getting a point in each of his first five games with the team.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.
  • Defenseman Riley Stillman (lower-body injury) has worked in a no-contact sweater since training camp started on September 19.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to fly to Edmonton post-game and be off on Sunday. They'll then practice on Monday before taking on the defending Western Conference Champion Oilers.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, October 22 vs. Edmonton
  • Next Home Game: Thursday, October 31 | HALLOWEEN NIGHT | Tickets | Parking

