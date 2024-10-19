Preview: October 19 at St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to build off of last night's success as they arrive in St. Louis, taking on the Blues in their first back-to-back of the season.

When: Saturday, October 19

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -145

Canes Record: 2-1-0 (4 Points, T-4th - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, October 18

Blues Record: 3-2-0 (6 Points, T-3rd - Central Division)

Blues Last Game: 1-0 Win (OT) over the New York Islanders on Thursday, October 17