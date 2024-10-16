Recap: Blake Nets First NHL Goal As Canes Down Devils

RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by a pair of second-period strikes and Jackson Blake's first NHL goal in the third, the Carolina Hurricanes earned their first win of the 2024-25 regular season with a 4-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Blake's maiden marker became the eventual game-winner in the final frame as the rookie deflected a Dmitry Orlov shot from the point past Jacob Markstrom to extend what was a one-goal Carolina lead at the time.

New Jersey's Jack Hughes opened the scoring in the second period following a tight-checking opening stanza, but the Canes erased that deficit through Seth Jarvis and Shayne Gostisbehere to take a 2-1 lead into the third. Jarvis' tying tally arrived at 10:55 as he spun and fired a shot from the high slot into the top corner, while Gostisbehere beat the buzzer with a final-minute missile from the point.

After Nico Hischier brought the Devils back within a goal following Blake's tally, Sebastian Aho put the game on ice with an empty-netter to seal Carolina's victory.

Pyotr Kochetkov turned aside a solid 23 of 25 shots to pick up the win between the pipes in his regular-season debut.