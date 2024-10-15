Canes Place Joakim Ryan On Waivers

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has placed defenseman Joakim Ryan on waivers for the purpose of reassignment.

Ryan, 31, has been on the injured non-roster list due to a lower-body injury. The Rumson, NJ, native spent the 2023-24 season with Malmo of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), totaling seven goals and 11 assists (18 points) in 52 games. Originally selected by the San Jose Sharks in the seventh round, 198th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft, Ryan has appeared 145 NHL games with San Jose, Los Angeles and Carolina, registering 24 points (4g, 20a).