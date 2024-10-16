A Night He'll Never Forget: Blake's First Goal

RALEIGH, N.C. - For years, Canes Associate General Manager Darren Yorke has been preaching that Jackson Blake has a knack for the highlight reel.

The goal that the 2021 fourth-round pick scored on Tuesday night may not be on his "best of" compilation down the road, but it will be a moment that he won't soon forget.

As Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom rimmed the puck around the boards during last night's third period, Dmitry Orlov was there along the wall waiting for it, quickly throwing it back toward the net.

Finding a soft spot between New Jersey's defenders, Blake positioned himself between the top of the crease and the middle of the faceoff circles, getting the slightest deflection on the initial shot and altering its path into the net.

From there, a joyous eruption of emotion in front of 18,700 at the Lenovo Center.

"I didn't even know what I was doing. I just saw Orly and I went to him," Blake said with a laugh post-game, describing what was running through his mind at the time.