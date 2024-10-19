Recap: Special Teams Shine As Canes Win In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - The Carolina Hurricanes conceded early but responded with four unanswered goals to knock off the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 at PPG Paints Arena on Friday night.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES

The Canes went 2-for-4 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill en route to their second consecutive victory. Frederik Andersen finished with 25 saves on 26 shots to notch his first win of the season.

After netting the game-winner for his first career goal on Tuesday, Jackson Blake was once again noticeable in the opening stages and bagged a key tying tally just 1:04 after Drew O'Connor's opening strike for Pittsburgh. The rookie took an Eric Robinson pass in the right circle and wired a quick wrister past Joel Blomqvist to send the teams to the first intermission tied at one apiece.

Carolina's power-play then went to work in the second to open up a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes. Martin Necas posted the eventual game-winner with a top-shelf laser from the left circle at 6:52, and Shayne Gostisbehere doubled the lead on a seeing-eye shot from the blue line at 17:13.

Pittsburgh's strongest push came in a 15-shot third period, but the Canes held strong, killing three penalties and picking up an insurance tally through Jack Roslovic's first goal with the club 11 minutes into the frame to cap off the victory.