Projected Lineup: October 15 vs. New Jersey

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will turn to Pyotr Kochetkov on Tuesday as they try for their first win of the season when they take on the New Jersey Devils.

The 25-year-old won both of his preseason starts, allowing just one goal in each of his games against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He'll look to follow up last year's campaign in which he went 23-14-4 with a .911 save percentage, earning himself a spot on the NHL's All-Rookie Team.

In front of Kochetkov, the Canes could go with the same lineup that they went with on Friday in the team's regular season opener. Or, maybe they won't.

Rod Brind'Amour and staff had been utilizing Jack Roslovic alongside Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis in practices and games from September 25 through October 10, but Friday in warmups they elected to throw a curveball and swap Andrei Svechnikov to Roslovic's spot.

The past few days at practice and at this morning's skate it has remained Svechnikov with Aho and Jarvis, but it also feels possible that they could switch back to Roslovic on that wing at any point.

Jordan Staal was the lone goal scorer for Carolina in Friday's loss, and Brind'Amour called his line with Jordan Martinook and William Carrier the best trio that the team had all night.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Roslovic - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Robinson - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Gostisbehere - Walker

Orlov - Chatfield

Starting Goaltender

Kochetkov

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Neck, Out For 2024-25 Season)

Brendan Lemieux (Undisclosed, Practicing)

Joakim Ryan (Undisclosed, Not Practicing)

Riley Stillman (Lower-Body, Practicing)

Scratches

N/A

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns