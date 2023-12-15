Projected Lineup: December 15 vs. Nashville

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to turn to Antti Raanta on Friday as the team hosts the Nashville Predators in their return home.

Playing at PNC Arena for the first time in 13 days, history suggests that the team will go with the veteran in net after Pyotr Kochetkov played in Detroit last night.

Raanta is 25-3-2 on home ice since joining the Canes ahead of the 2021-22 season.

In his most recent start, Saturday in Vancouver, #32 was exceptional in the first period, but two blown coverages by forwards in front of him were the difference in a 4-3 loss.

As for the team's skaters, Brind'Amour said pre-game that the team will possibly stick with 11-7 for a third consecutive game.

"There's a couple of other guys that are nicked up here. We're a little bit unknown here at the moment," the head coach said ahead of his 400th game. "I don't love doing it that way. It's not ideal, but it's kind of out of necessity right now."

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Noesen - Aho - Jarvis

Teravainen - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Bunting - Drury

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

DeAngelo

Goaltenders

Raanta

Kochetkov

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Andrei Svechnikov (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Teravainen with DeAngelo

PP2: Drury, Necas, and Noesen with Burns and Skjei