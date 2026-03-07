Preview: March 7 at Calgary

Canes aim to wrap up road trip on a high note

25-26_030726__16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

CALGARY, Alta. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to end their Western Conference swing with a third consecutive victory on Saturday when they dance with the Calgary Flames.

---

When: Saturday, March 7

Puck Drop: 10:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 40-16-6 (86 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Win over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, March 6

---

Flames Record: 24-30-7 (55 Points, 7th - Pacific Division)

Flames Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, March 5

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes scored six for a second straight game last night, doubling up the Oilers by a score of 6-3.
  • Nikolaj Ehlers scored his 20th of the season, Jackson Blake reached a new career-high with his 18th and 19th tallies, and K'Andre Miller pitched in with three assists.
  • Frederik Andersen earned the win in net, stopping 13.

Season Series vs. CGY...

  • Nov. 30Brandon Bussi picked up his first career shutout in a 1-0 OT victory for the Canes at Lenovo Center.

Red-Hot Offense...

  • Totaling 13 goals in the first three games of the road trip, the Canes found their stride offensively en route to big wins in Vancouver and Edmonton.
  • Nikolaj Ehlers has spearheaded the attack with five goals in his last three games, netting a hat trick on Wednesday in Vancouver and hitting the 20-goal mark for the ninth time in 11 seasons last night.

Next Man Up...

  • Buried in last night's win was a bit of misfortune for the Hurricanes, with Shayne Gostisbehere going down again with a lower-body concern.
  • Rod Brind'Amour did not have an update on his highest-scoring blueliner after the game, but if Gostisbehere can't go in Calgary, Mike Reilly figures to draw in.
  • The 32-year old last appeared in a game on Jan. 16 and boasts seven points to go with a +9 rating in 29 games this year.

In Net...

  • With Frederik Andersen getting the nod in Edmonton last night, Brandon Bussi is the expected starter this evening.
  • Bussi's last start came on Wednesday in Vancouver, where he picked up his 25th victory of the season.  A ninth consecutive win, he became the first NHL goalie since 1943-44 to record multiple nine-game win streaks in his first season in the league.

On The Other Side...

  • With eyes on seasons ahead, the Flames notably moved out Nazem Kadri and others ahead of yesterday's deadline. Bringing Ryan Strome and some accessory pieces back in the mix, Ryan Huska's group enters tonight on a four-game skid.
  • Averaging just 2.43 goals per game, no team has had more trouble scoring this season than the Flames. Offense has mainly come from the stick of captain Mikael Backlund, who leads the team with 35 points, and fourth-year forward Matt Coronato (30 points).
  • Dustin Wolf and Devin Cooley have served as the tandem between the pipes. Wolf, 24, is mired in a bit of a down year after being named a Calder Trophy Finalist in 2024-25. Meanwhile, Cooley, 28, leads all qualified goaltenders with a .923 SV% and ranks third in GAA (2.27), but has appeared in half as many games as Wolf.

Injury Updates...

  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (lower-body injury) left during the team's March 6 win in Edmonton and did not return. Rod Brind'Amour did not have an update post-game.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (hip surgery) was declared "probably out for the year" by Rod Brind'Amour on Dec. 29.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their WHITE uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice in Raleigh on Monday ahead of Tuesday's clash against the Penguins.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, March 10 vs. Pittsburgh | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

