Preview: March 7 at Calgary

CALGARY, Alta. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to end their Western Conference swing with a third consecutive victory on Saturday when they dance with the Calgary Flames.

---

When: Saturday, March 7

Puck Drop: 10:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 40-16-6 (86 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Win over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, March 6

---

Flames Record: 24-30-7 (55 Points, 7th - Pacific Division)

Flames Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, March 5