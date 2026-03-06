Transcription: Eric Tulsky's Trade Deadline Availability

Cory Lavalette (North State Journal/The Athletic): Can you speak on the one move you did make and what you believe Nic brings here?

Tulsky: “Nic’s a veteran. He’s a physical presence. He’s someone who has great character, does things the right way, makes the team harder to play against, and generally just sort of adds the character and toughness that we wanted to bring to the group.”

Ryan Henkel (The Hockey News): It was reported as a conditional seventh-round pick. What are the conditions?

Tulsky: “It depends on how far we go in the playoffs and how much he plays.”

Kurt Dusterberg (NHL.com): With a move like that (to bring Deslauriers in), is there some hope or expectation that a guy like that gets regular-season games down the stretch to get acclimated? I realize that’s maybe a Rod call, but nonetheless, you bring a new guy in, his acclimation would take place in these last handful of games, maybe?

Tulsky: “It’ll be up to Rod to figure out what’s best to help integrate him. There’s always a balance between wanting people to have a chance to fit in and get up to speed and wanting to get them ice time. I will let Rod manage that; he’s very good at handling his roster.”

Chip Alexander (Raleigh News & Observer): The last couple of years, you took some pretty big swings. You brought in Jake Guentzel and Mikko Rantanen. Did you try to do that this year?

Tulsky: “You know how we operate. We’ve said we’re not going to stop until we have the 20 best players all on one team. Of course, every opportunity we get to try and make the team better, we’re going after it as hard as we can. Especially when there are high-end players, we want to take those swings. We spent a lot of time the last couple of weeks running down leads and trying to find opportunities to bring in those high-end players. Sometimes a deal just isn’t there. We’ve shown in the Colorado deal that we’re willing to take risks to do it. In the Dallas deal, we’ve shown we’re willing to pivot when circumstances aren’t what we expected them to be. In the deal with the Rangers in the summer, we showed we’re willing to put a bunch of futures into a deal to get what we want. At this deadline, we showed that sometimes the deal we want isn’t there, and we’re going to have the discipline to not do it. The things we were looking at, the price we were getting offered, we felt like it would have been a step back both in the near term and going forward. It just doesn’t make sense then. Of course (taking a swing), that’s our goal. There’s opportunities to make the team better around the draft, on free agent day, and at the trade deadline. We were fortunate that in the summer, we were able to add K’Andre (Miller), add Nik (Ehlers), and really make the team better in those areas. The opportunity wasn’t there to take the same size swing at the trade deadline, so we added a piece that will help round out our group a little bit, and we’ll move forward with what we have.”