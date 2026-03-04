Projected Lineup: March 4 at Vancouver

VANCOUVER - Brandon Bussi is expected to be in net for the Carolina Hurricanes when they face the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.
Following a rare back-to-back set of games off, the first-year sensation will go for a ninth consecutive victory between the pipes. A ridiculous 24-3-1 to start his NHL career, Bussi's last loss was on Jan. 13.
In front of him, Jesperi Kotkaniemi may draw back into the lineup for the first time post-break. The odd man out up front as of late, he worked between Will Carrier and Eric Robinson this morning, taking the spot previously held by Mark Jankowski.
As a whole, the group will try to generate more offense than their one-goal showing on Monday in Seattle. Nikolaj Ehlers found twine, but was the only one out of the team's 36 shots. Ehlers now ranks fifth on the team with his 16 goals this season.
---
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis
Hall - Stankoven - Blake
Ehlers - Staal - Martinook
Carrier - Kotkaniemi - Robinson
Defense
Slavin - Chatfield
Miller - Walker
Gostisbehere - Nikishin
Starting Goaltender
Bussi
---
Injuries
Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)
Scratches
Mark Jankowski
Mike Reilly
---
PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere
PP2: Blake, Hall, Kotkaniemi, and Stankoven with Nikishin
Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.