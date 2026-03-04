Projected Lineup: March 4 at Vancouver

VANCOUVER - Brandon Bussi is expected to be in net for the Carolina Hurricanes when they face the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

Following a rare back-to-back set of games off, the first-year sensation will go for a ninth consecutive victory between the pipes. A ridiculous 24-3-1 to start his NHL career, Bussi's last loss was on Jan. 13.

In front of him, Jesperi Kotkaniemi may draw back into the lineup for the first time post-break. The odd man out up front as of late, he worked between Will Carrier and Eric Robinson this morning, taking the spot previously held by Mark Jankowski.

As a whole, the group will try to generate more offense than their one-goal showing on Monday in Seattle. Nikolaj Ehlers found twine, but was the only one out of the team's 36 shots. Ehlers now ranks fifth on the team with his 16 goals this season.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Kotkaniemi - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Scratches

Mark Jankowski

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Kotkaniemi, and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.