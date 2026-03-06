Canes Acquire Nicolas Deslauriers From Flyers

Winger has appeared in 24 games for Philadelphia this season

Welcome v2 2568x1444 Deslauriers
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired forward Nicolas Deslauriers from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

“This adds depth and experience to our forward group,” said Tulsky. “Nicolas is a strong, physical player who plays with an edge, factors that become even more important as we get to the postseason.”

Deslauriers, 35, has appeared in 24 games for the Flyers this season, registering one assist and 33 penalty minutes and leading Flyers skaters in hits/60 (26.60). The LaSalle, Que., native has appeared in 701 career NHL games with Buffalo, Montreal, Anaheim, Minnesota and Philadelphia, totaling 53 goals, 52 assists (105 points) and 794 penalty minutes. Deslauriers was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the third round, 84th overall, at the 2009 NHL Draft.

