Deslauriers Adds New Dimension To Canes' Team Toughness

Having taken big swings ahead of recent deadlines, this time around, prices and availability precluded Tulsky from adding another of the "20 best players" to his lineup, which he said on Friday remains the goal.

However, in taking what was available, the Canes managed to augment a division-leading lineup with an addition that didn't create new holes in its wake.

“Every opportunity we get to try and make the team better, we’re going after it as hard as we can... The things we were looking at, the price we were getting offered, we felt like it would have been a step back both in the near term and going forward," Tulsky continued. "Of course (taking a swing), that’s our goal. There’s opportunities to make the team better around the draft, on free agent day, and at the trade deadline. We were fortunate that in the summer, we were able to add K’Andre (Miller), add Nik (Ehlers), and really make the team better in those areas. The opportunity wasn’t there to take the same size swing at the trade deadline, so we added a piece that will help round out our group a little bit, and we’ll move forward with what we have.”

Deslauriers is expected to join his new team following the Canes' current road trip. When he gets into a game for the first time will be up to Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour.

With just five weeks remaining in the regular season, the longstanding enforcer will quickly get acclimated with his new teammates, who, in turn, will get to know that there's a new level of snarl in black, red, and white.