Deslauriers Adds New Dimension To Canes' Team Toughness

RALEIGH, N.C. - Boasting the third-most points in the NHL as of Friday morning, the Carolina Hurricanes did not have many question marks in their lineup to address ahead of the 3 p.m. Trade Deadline.
But physicality is never in surplus, and 30 minutes before the market closed, the Canes made a bruising addition to their roster with the acquisition of Nicolas Deslauriers.
Sending a conditional seventh-round pick to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Deslauriers' services, it was the right price for the right player in the eyes of Carolina General Manager Eric Tulsky.
“Nic’s a veteran. He’s a physical presence," said Tulsky. "He’s someone who has great character, does things the right way, makes the team harder to play against and generally just sort of adds the character and toughness that we wanted to bring to the group.”