Recap: Canes Skate By Penguins In Back-And-Forth Battle

Rod Brind'Amour giving his thoughts on the game...

"I thought we came out great. We had a good start to the game, and then we took a penalty. That kind of flipped the last five minutes of that first period and (we) came out of it not as good as we could have. Second period, we were in the box too much. We never got any flow going. I thought the third period was great. I thought we came out the way we needed to play. We got rewarded for it. We got some goals. At the end, give them credit, they put a couple to the net and got some bounces. That's really all that happened there. All in all, it was a solid third period, and we got the two points."

Jackson Blake on the turning point that was the third period...

"I thought every line was just going. Really big goals from Janks, Jarv, and Niki there in the third, too, to get us going a little bit. At the end, they get two (goals), but that's just the game of hockey. It happens, right? Nothing was wrong there. We just finished the job in the shootout."

Jackson Blake discussing his shootout winner...

"Jarv ate the bullet and went first for me to kind of scope it out a little bit. I think if I would've went first, I would have done the same thing he did. After seeing that, I had to do something else. Luckily, it went in five-hole."

Rod Brind'Amour when asked what makes Jackson Blake a choice in the shootout...

"He'll make a play. He's not afraid to come in and do whatever in any moment. He doesn't feel pressure. It doesn't mean he's going to score, but I know he's going to try something. Obviously, it was a huge goal. Svech's goal was nice too. Those guys will be going again."

Rod Brind'Amour on his team having the ability to score multiple goals in short bursts lately...

"When we get our identity going, we understand how we need to play. I feel like sometimes we get off it a little. We try to do too much. Then, when we simplify our game, (scoring several goals in a short amount of time) happens. You're not always going to get those results, but the game certainly looks different from my perspective. We have been cashing in here lately, but it's just getting to the game that we need to play."

Alexander Nikishin translated via Andrei Svechnikov, on becoming the first rookie defenseman in franchise history to score nine goals...

"It feels good. Making history is special and (I'll) never forget that."

Rod Brind'Amour on Alexander Nikishin becoming the first rookie defenseman in franchise history to score nine goals...

"He's always had that confidence. We know he's got that big shot... He needs to just keep shooting that thing. We'll keep on him with that. His game is growing... He's going to be a good player here for a long time."