Recap: Canes Skate By Penguins In Back-And-Forth Battle

RALEIGH, N.C. - A tussle atop the Metro Division went the distance and then some on Tuesday, as the Carolina Hurricanes knocked off the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in a shootout at Lenovo Center.
Hitting home ice for the first time in March, the Canes came out firing and opened the scoring through Logan Stankoven, who potted a Mike Reilly rebound at 7:46.
Before they could carry that lead into the intermission, though, Pittsburgh equalized and gained momentum for the middle frame. That's where penalty trouble began to haunt Carolina, ultimately allowing the Penguins to take a 2-1 lead on their third power-play of the period.
Down by one entering the final 20 minutes, it didn't take long for the Hurricanes to regain their footing. Mark Jankowski put home his own rebound at 2:49 to knot things up once more, 59 seconds before Seth Jarvis' slick finish on a breakaway lifted his team to its second lead of the night. Alexander Nikishin's power-play blast at 11:21 made it a multi-goal advantage, but Tuesday's tilt had one more twist up its sleeve: a pair of Pittsburgh goals in the final 2:08 flipped the game on its head and forced overtime.
Despite a Penguins power play and a late 2-on-0 for the Canes, neither side was able to find the deciding goal in the extra frame. Ben Kindel put Pittsburgh ahead early in the shootout, but goals from Jackson Blake and Andrei Svechnikov carried Carolina to the extra point.
In addition to going 2-for-3 in the breakaway battle, Frederik Andersen finished with 24 saves on 28 shots during regulation and overtime.