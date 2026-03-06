Preview: March 6 at Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alta. - The Carolina Hurricanes kick off a back-to-back set in Alberta on Friday, first going head-to-head with the Edmonton Oilers.

When: Friday, March 6

Puck Drop: 9:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 39-16-6 (84 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-4 Win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, Mar. 4

Oilers Record: 30-24-8 (68 Points, 3rd - Pacific Division)

Oilers Last Game: 5-4 Win (OT) over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, Mar. 3