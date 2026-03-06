Preview: March 6 at Edmonton

Canes look to continue their winning ways as the western swing arrives at Rogers Place

25-26_LeadGraphic_012426 16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

EDMONTON, Alta. - The Carolina Hurricanes kick off a back-to-back set in Alberta on Friday, first going head-to-head with the Edmonton Oilers.

---

When: Friday, March 6

Puck Drop: 9:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 39-16-6 (84 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-4 Win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, Mar. 4

---

Oilers Record: 30-24-8 (68 Points, 3rd - Pacific Division)

Oilers Last Game: 5-4 Win (OT) over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, Mar. 3

Last Time Out...

  • Nikolaj Ehlers' second hat trick of the season helped Carolina come out on top of a roller coaster affair in Vancouver on Wednesday.
  • In addition to the first-year Hurricane scoring twice during a four-goal second period, Sean Walker also factored in with a goal and an assist.
  • Brandon Bussi improved to 25-3-1 with 18 saves.

Season Series vs. EDM...

  • Nov. 15: Leon Draisaitl scored the overtime winner for Edmonton in Raleigh.

Fly Guy...

  • Recording his 17th, 18th, and 19th goals of the season on Wednesday, Nikolaj Ehlers once again showcased his perfect fit for the group.
  • His second hat trick in 47 days, joining his three-piece against Florida on Jan. 16, the winger is now knocking on the door of what will be his ninth 20-goal season in 11 NHL campaigns.

Deadline Day...

  • The NHL's trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. today.  Carolina will not have a morning skate before then.
  • Stay tuned to Hurricanes.com throughout the day for coverage on any potential moves.  General Manager Eric Tulsky will speak to the media later in the afternoon.

In Net...

  • Starting a back-to-back set this evening, the Canes will need both Brandon Bussi and Frederik Andersen over the next 48 hours.
  • Wednesday in Vancouver wasn't Bussi's sharpest showing to date, but he found a way to emerge victorious, picking up his 25th win in his 29th NHL start. It was also the 27-year-old's ninth consecutive win, making him the first goalie to have multiple win streaks of nine games or more in his first season in the league since 1943-44 (Bill Durnan, MTL).
  • When Andersen gets tapped again, he'll be looking to bounce back from his first regulation loss since Jan. 3, which came on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena.

On The Other Side...

  • In a tight Pacific Division race, the Oilers are adding pieces ahead of Friday's trade deadline. Acquiring Connor Murphy and Jason Dickinson over the last few days, Kris Knoblauch's group is trying to win a third consecutive Western Conference title.
  • Edmonton is led, of course, by Connor McDavid, who paces the league with 105 points in 62 games this season. His partner in crime, Leon Draisaitl, follows closely behind with 90 points in 59 showings.
  • Second among all teams with their 3.55 goals per game, the other side of the coin hasn't gone as smoothly, though. Their season-long .881 save percentage sits 30th among all teams, only ahead of Vegas (.880) and Ottawa (.873).

Injury Updates...

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their WHITE uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will wrap up their Alberta back-to-back on Saturday in Calgary against the Flames.
  • Next Game: Saturday, March 7 at Calgary | 10:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, March 10 vs. Pittsburgh | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

News Feed

Recap: Ehlers' Hat Trick Helps Canes Escape Canucks

Projected Lineup: March 4 at Vancouver

Preview: March 4 at Vancouver

Recap: Canes Come Up Short In Seattle

Alves Carrying Canes' Equipment Torch

Projected Lineup: March 2 at Seattle

Preview: March 2 at Seattle

Recap: Canes Stretch Point Streak To 12 With Win Over Wings

Projected Lineup: February 28 vs. Detroit

Preview: February 28 vs. Detroit

North Carolina's Kayden Beasley To Play For Team USA at Paralympic Winter Games

Recap: Canes Hold Off Bolts In Return To Action

Projected Lineup: February 26 vs. Tampa Bay

Preview: February 26 vs. Tampa Bay

Canes To Host Free Youth Street Hockey Jamboree On Sunday

Winter Olympics Medalists Return To Raleigh

No Paint, No Stain: Caniac Creates Art With Unique Flair

Hurricanes Foundation To Open 2026 Grant Cycle