Players Visit Lil' Lady Canes Practice

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes began their 12-day trek toward Western Canada and back on Sunday, a journey that starts after playing seven of their last eight games at PNC Arena.

Some much-needed time at home after 11 of their first 15 contests took place on the road, the team used the opportunity to do some good in the Raleigh area.

Almost every player on the roster appeared in at least one community event over the last two weeks, as the organization took trips to local hospitals, delivered turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving, and visited several youth hockey practices in the area.

Friday night Jalen Chatfield, Jack Drury, and Martin Necas took their turn bonding with younger players, taking part in a Lil' Lady Canes skate at Invisalign Arena.

The Lil' Lady Canes program is for girls ages 6-11 who have recently graduated from the First Goal Program or the Girls Continue to Play and are ready to give league play a try.

"When the players get out into the community like they have tonight, it makes the fans feel seen, appreciated and brings them closer to the team," Sarah Swingle, Girls & Women's Hockey Specialist for the Canes said. "It's exciting to see the girls engage with the players, be inspired to continue through their youth hockey journey, and become a life-long Canes fan."