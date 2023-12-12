Svechnikov 'Out For At Least A While'

23-year-old to miss time after receiving a cross-check to an unprotected area

12.12.23 Svech Away Injury

RALEIGH, NC. - Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov will be sidelined for the foreseeable future due to an upper-body injury, head coach Rod Brind'Amour announced on Tuesday.

The winger initially suffered the injury on Monday, December 4, when he received a cross-check to the midsection from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley.

Svechnikov battled through, finished the game, and then played on Wednesday in Edmonton, before being a last-minute scratch ahead of the club taking on the Calgary Flames the next day. Also missing Saturday's contest in Vancouver, he then had an MRI completed to start the new week.

"He's going to be out for at least a while," Brind'Amour said after the team's morning skate in Ottawa, meaning that the imaging turned up some not-so-good results. "Nothing immediate."

Nothing further was offered in terms of a potential timeline.

Another tough blow, Svechnikov had played just 16 games after the ACL injury he suffered in March held him out of the lineup to start the new season. The 2023 All-Star produced 11 points since debuting on October 27.

Projected Lineup: December 12 at Ottawa

Preview: December 12 at Ottawa

Mailbag #72: Team Performance Chef Sean Murnane

Road Trip Struggles Continue In Vancouver

Projected Lineup: December 9 at Vancouver

Preview: December 9 at Vancouver

Canes Fall Apart Late, Lose In Calgary

Projected Lineup: December 7 at Calgary

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Preview: December 7 at Calgary

'Brutal Start' Sinks Canes In Edmonton

Projected Lineup: December 6 at Edmonton

Preview: December 6 at Edmonton

Projected Salary Cap Jump, 2024 Draft Info Announced

Brossoit Stonewalls Canes To Start Trip West

Projected Lineup: December 4 at Winnipeg

Preview: December 4 at Winnipeg

Players Visit Lil' Lady Canes Practice

