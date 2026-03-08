Recap: Canes Can't Complete Comeback In Calgary

CALGARY, Alta. - A third-period surge wasn't enough to overcome a second-period stumble for the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, as they fell 5-4 to the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

One of the league's most potent offenses in recent games, the Hurricanes needed just 44 seconds to get on the board as Seth Jarvis put the evening's first shot behind Dustin Wolf. But the hot start soon cooled as the Flames grew into the contest.

Carolina's lead lasted just 19 seconds beyond the other side of the first intermission, and two additional Calgary tallies in the ensuing 6:47 highlighted a spell of dominance for the home club. Another strike at 2:24 of the final frame bolstered the Flames' advantage, but things took an interesting turn from there.

Sean Walker's second goal in three games gave his team new life at 4:41, and a power-play blast from Alexander Nikishin 62 seconds later turned a pulse into real momentum for the visitors. Down by a single goal with just shy of 15 minutes to play, Carolina's push yielded chances and even a shot off the goal post, but the tying tally remained elusive until Calgary made it a two-goal game once more with just over two minutes remaining. Another glimmer of hope arrived with 12 seconds to play, thanks to Andrei Svechnikov, but Carolina couldn't pull off the miracle from there.

Brandon Bussi's winning streak ended at nine games as the 27-year-old posted 20 saves on 25 shots.