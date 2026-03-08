Recap: Canes Can't Complete Comeback In Calgary

"You can't play 10 minutes of good hockey and think you're going to win a hockey game..."

RECAP

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
CALGARY, Alta. - A third-period surge wasn't enough to overcome a second-period stumble for the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, as they fell 5-4 to the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

One of the league's most potent offenses in recent games, the Hurricanes needed just 44 seconds to get on the board as Seth Jarvis put the evening's first shot behind Dustin Wolf. But the hot start soon cooled as the Flames grew into the contest.

Carolina's lead lasted just 19 seconds beyond the other side of the first intermission, and two additional Calgary tallies in the ensuing 6:47 highlighted a spell of dominance for the home club. Another strike at 2:24 of the final frame bolstered the Flames' advantage, but things took an interesting turn from there.

Sean Walker's second goal in three games gave his team new life at 4:41, and a power-play blast from Alexander Nikishin 62 seconds later turned a pulse into real momentum for the visitors. Down by a single goal with just shy of 15 minutes to play, Carolina's push yielded chances and even a shot off the goal post, but the tying tally remained elusive until Calgary made it a two-goal game once more with just over two minutes remaining. Another glimmer of hope arrived with 12 seconds to play, thanks to Andrei Svechnikov, but Carolina couldn't pull off the miracle from there.

Brandon Bussi's winning streak ended at nine games as the 27-year-old posted 20 saves on 25 shots.

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Seth Jarvis posted three points (1G, 2A), including the Canes' league-leading 71st first-period marker of the campaign. With his goal, Jarvis reached the 50-point plateau in the fewest games of his career (55).
  • Forward Sebastian Aho picked up a trio of helpers, cementing his fifth career 40-assist season. Only Ron Francis (13) and Eric Staal (7) have recorded more among Hurricanes/Whalers players.
  • Defenseman Alexander Nikishin bagged his eighth goal of the season, tying Justin Faulk for the most by a rookie blueliner in franchise history.
  • Nikishin's power-play blast was clocked at 98.5mph, marking his second-fastest shot of the season and the second-fastest shot resulting in a goal by any NHL skater this season (via NHL EDGE).
  • Defenseman Sean Walker scored to extend his point streak to five games (2G, 4A), the longest of his career.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour summarizing the contest...

"We got back in the game [in the third], but you can't play 10 minutes of good hockey and think you're going to win a hockey game. We weren't very good, start to finish. We got what we deserved. We gave them a few goals. Overall, that's not how we play. I did not expect to win when you play like that."

Andrei Svechnikov giving his assessment...

"[It was a] hard game in every zone. They play a fast game, and they create a little more than us. Obviously, in the third period, I thought we kind of came back, and we were good, [it was just] a couple of bounces."

Rod Brind'Amour elaborating on the third-period comeback bid...

"It's nice that we made it a game for people watching, maybe. We were not engaged enough to win a hockey game the way we needed to play. Give Calgary credit, they played hard, and they got what they deserved."

Rod Brind'Amour putting a bow on the four-game western swing...

"I thought the three games prior were really good. We didn't get the result in Seattle, but I thought we played really well. The other two games (Vancouver and Edmonton), were really, really good. Tonight, not good."

What's Next?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice in Raleigh on Monday ahead of Tuesday's clash against the Penguins.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, March 10 vs. Pittsburgh | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

