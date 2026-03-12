Preview: March 12 vs. St. Louis

Canes and Blues meet for the final time this regular season

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to extend their home point streak to 13 games when they host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

When: Thursday, March 12

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 41-17-6 (88 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-4 Win (SO) over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Mar. 10

Blues Record: 25-29-10 (60 Points, 7th - Central Division)

Blues Last Game: 4-3 Loss (OT) to the New York Islanders on Tuesday, Mar. 10

Get ready for the game with the official gameday hub of the Canes!

Last Time Out...

  • A wild affair on Tuesday night at Lenovo Center ended with the Canes on top of the Penguins in a shootout, 5-4.
  • Alexander Nikishin had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Svechnikov and Jackson Blake both scored in the shootout.
  • Frederik Andersen earned a second straight win, stopping 24.

Season Series vs. STL...

  • Jan. 13: Joel Hofer stopped all 33 shots faced at Enterprise Center, backstopping the Blues to a 3-0 victory.

Historic Niki...

  • Alexander Nikishin made franchise history on Tuesday night, becoming the first rookie defenseman to reach nine goals (prev: Justin Faulk, 8, 2011-12).
  • Recording an assist as well, the 24-year-old also became the third defenseman in team history (since relocation) to put up three multi-point games as a rookie, joining Jamie McBain (2010-11) and Noah Hanifin (2015-16).

In Net...

  • With Frederik Andersen having started on Tuesday against St. Louis, Brandon Bussi would be in line to get the nod this evening.
  • Bussi had his personal nine-game win streak snapped on Saturday in Calgary, a rare blemish on an otherwise historic first year in the league. Going 25-4-1 in his first 30 starts as an NHLer, Bussi will try to get back in the win column in his next start.

On The Other Side...

  • St. Louis arrives in Raleigh 4-0-1 in their last five games.
  • Forwards Robert Thomas and Jimmy Snuggerud have driven the bus for the team during their recent run, recording nine and eight points those games, respectively.
  • In net, 25-year-old Joel Hofer has taken over as the Blues' go-to. Having played 35 games this season, he has played more than Jordan Binnington (34) and has produced significantly better numbers in wins (Hofer: 16, Binnington: 9), goals against average (Hofer: 2.73, Binnington: 3.55), and save percentage (Hofer: .905, Binnington: .868).

Injury Updates...

  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (lower-body injury) left during the team's Mar. 6 win in Edmonton and did not return. Rod Brind'Amour said on Mar. 10 that he would likely miss "a couple of games."
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (hip surgery) was declared "probably out for the year" by Rod Brind'Amour on Dec. 29.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their RED uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday before flying to Tampa.  They'll face the Lightning on Saturday night.
  • Next Game: Saturday, March 14 at Tampa Bay | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Wednesday, March 18 vs. Pittsburgh | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

