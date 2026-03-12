Preview: March 12 vs. St. Louis

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to extend their home point streak to 13 games when they host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

When: Thursday, March 12

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 41-17-6 (88 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-4 Win (SO) over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Mar. 10

Blues Record: 25-29-10 (60 Points, 7th - Central Division)

Blues Last Game: 4-3 Loss (OT) to the New York Islanders on Tuesday, Mar. 10