Nikishin Nets Historic Goal As Confidence Builds

Ranking in the 95th percentile among NHLers in both top shot speed (98.97 mph) and average shot speed (74.12 mph) per NHL EDGE, Nikishin's ability to wire the puck is his calling card, so a goal-scoring record is hardly unexpected.

But his willingness to let it rip remains a work in progress, with his teammates imploring him to shoot a little more often, particularly as he grows into a role on the power play.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound youngster has obliged in recent games, with five of his 10 hardest shots coming in the last 15 outings.

"I always tell him, 'You've got to shoot the puck,' because he's probably got the hardest shot on our team," said Svechnikov after Nikishin scored with a 92.5 mph clapper on Jan. 16. "When we were on the power play, we know he's got the good shot, and we tried to make that play for him. Also, whenever he shoots the puck from the middle, it opens up the space on the sides, so it's always nice to have that."

Echoing that sentiment, Shayne Gostisbehere, Nikishin's most frequent defensive partner at 5-on-5 this season, offered insights into the process of getting comfortable in the NHL. An NCAA star before turning pro, Gostisbehere experienced a learning curve as he adapted to life at hockey's highest level.

The solution, he says, for someone like Nikishin, a perennial star in his home country looking to make a consistent impact in the NHL, is "simple."

"Every time he gets (the puck), I'm like, 'Just take a one-timer, man.' He's got the hardest shot in the world," said Gostisbehere with a chuckle after the Canes' win over Detroit on Feb. 28. "The simpler is the better for him. As you get going in the league, myself included when I was younger, trying to do too much hurts yourself. You've got to build that confidence and let the game come to you... He's evolving every game."