Nikishin Nets Historic Goal As Confidence Builds

"His game's growing, there's no doubt about it... He's going to be a good player here for a long time."

ATS_3-11

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - On March 7, Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin scored his eighth goal of the season with a 98.5 mph blast in Calgary — the second-hardest shot resulting in a goal by an NHLer this season.

His first in eight games, Nikishin's goal tied Justin Faulk for the most by a rookie defenseman in franchise history. Through the ups and downs of a player's rookie year, it was a nice feather in the cap for Nikishin as he continues to adapt to North America on and off the ice, but he wasn't finished there.

One game later, the 24-year-old took sole possession of that record, scoring in consecutive contests for the first time as an NHLer. His power-play marker in the third period helped the Canes to a 5-4 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

"It feels good. Making history is special and (I'll) never forget that," he said via translation from Andrei Svechnikov.

Ranking in the 95th percentile among NHLers in both top shot speed (98.97 mph) and average shot speed (74.12 mph) per NHL EDGE, Nikishin's ability to wire the puck is his calling card, so a goal-scoring record is hardly unexpected. 

But his willingness to let it rip remains a work in progress, with his teammates imploring him to shoot a little more often, particularly as he grows into a role on the power play. 

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound youngster has obliged in recent games, with five of his 10 hardest shots coming in the last 15 outings. 

"I always tell him, 'You've got to shoot the puck,' because he's probably got the hardest shot on our team," said Svechnikov after Nikishin scored with a 92.5 mph clapper on Jan. 16. "When we were on the power play, we know he's got the good shot, and we tried to make that play for him. Also, whenever he shoots the puck from the middle, it opens up the space on the sides, so it's always nice to have that."

Echoing that sentiment, Shayne Gostisbehere, Nikishin's most frequent defensive partner at 5-on-5 this season, offered insights into the process of getting comfortable in the NHL. An NCAA star before turning pro, Gostisbehere experienced a learning curve as he adapted to life at hockey's highest level.

The solution, he says, for someone like Nikishin, a perennial star in his home country looking to make a consistent impact in the NHL, is "simple."

"Every time he gets (the puck), I'm like, 'Just take a one-timer, man.' He's got the hardest shot in the world," said Gostisbehere with a chuckle after the Canes' win over Detroit on Feb. 28. "The simpler is the better for him. As you get going in the league, myself included when I was younger, trying to do too much hurts yourself. You've got to build that confidence and let the game come to you... He's evolving every game."

No stranger to making history, Nikishin arrived in North America with quite the track record from his days with SKA St. Petersburg in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League. Voted the best defenseman in the KHL by KHL GMs for both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, Nikishin boasts the most career goals (45), assists (112) and points (157) by a defenseman in SKA St. Petersburg history, and was the first defenseman in KHL history to put up three consecutive 40-point seasons.

It didn't take long for that success to translate to the NHL, where Nikishin tied the franchise record for the longest career-opening point streak by a first-year blueliner with points in his first four outings. But his latest first-ever feat represented more than just a record; it was another indication of his ongoing evolution from "raw" talent — as Rod Brind'Amour put it early in the year — to a more polished product, able to thrive in several situations at the NHL level.

As he continues to dial in the details on defense, something Brind'Amour says the coaching staff is "hammering home" with the young rearguard, Nikishin's overall talent is blossoming on a nightly basis, showing signs of a player who could anchor Carolina's blue line for years to come.

"Offensively, he's always had that confidence. We know he's got a big shot. I know sometimes, even tonight, after he got the one [goal], he didn't want- he was kind of hesitant. He needs to just keep shooting that thing, so we'll keep on that with him," said Brind'Amour.

"But his game's growing, there's no doubt about it... He's going to be a good player here for a long time."

Postgame Quotes: Alexander Nikishin

News Feed

Recap: Canes Skate By Penguins In Back-And-Forth Battle

Projected Lineup: March 10 vs. Pittsburgh

Preview: March 10 vs. Pittsburgh

Deslauriers 'Ready When Called Upon' For Canes

Recap: Canes Can't Complete Comeback In Calgary

Projected Lineup: March 7 at Calgary

Preview: March 7 at Calgary

Recap: Canes Double Up Oilers In Edmonton

Projected Lineup: March 6 at Edmonton

Deslauriers Adds New Dimension To Canes' Team Toughness

Transcription: Eric Tulsky's Trade Deadline Availability

Canes Acquire Nicolas Deslauriers From Flyers

Preview: March 6 at Edmonton

Recap: Ehlers' Hat Trick Helps Canes Escape Canucks

Projected Lineup: March 4 at Vancouver

Preview: March 4 at Vancouver

Recap: Canes Come Up Short In Seattle

Alves Carrying Canes' Equipment Torch