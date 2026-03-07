Recap: Canes Double Up Oilers In Edmonton

They Said It...

Jalen Chatfield on what it took to win...

"Full team effort. I don't think there was a guy that took a shift off. We knew that was a good team coming in tonight, and we had to play together and we needed everybody. Ghost went down early, so as a whole team, we had to step up and fill in for that."

Rod Brind'Amour on the defense corps stepping up amid Gostisbehere's injury...

"Those guys really dug in... We lose Ghost, and then we're down to five and really playing four for the most part. That's a lot to ask against that team, and I thought they did just a great job..."

Jackson Blake echoing his teammate's analysis...

"Roddy pointed it out after the game, everyone contributed tonight. That's the group we are. It doesn't matter how much you play or who you are, everyone's contributing out there in their own little ways. Whenever you come here, it feels like a playoff game a little bit. They have two of the best players in the whole world, and I thought our team did a great job tonight."

Rod Brind'Amour on the line of Blake, Hall and Stankoven...

"That line's been really good. They're playing with a lot of energy, and I think the break was good for them. The young kids, they're the ones that seem to have the most juice out there. They're really pushing our group too, so it's been good to see."

Jackson Blake on how the Canes can carry momentum into Calgary tomorrow...

"Honestly, just [playing] the same way we played tonight. Obviously, back-to-backs are tough, traveling and getting to bed late, but no excuses. We've just got to have the same mindset we had tonight and just finish this road trip on a big win."