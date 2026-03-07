Recap: Canes Double Up Oilers In Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alta. - The Carolina Hurricanes scored a half-dozen goals for a second consecutive game on Friday, taking a 6-3 victory from the Edmonton Oilers.
GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS
Despite surrendering the game-opening goal, a pair of strikes from the Canes in the following 1:23 quickly turned the tide of the contest in their favor. Some astute wall work from Sebastian Aho led to a Shayne Gostisbehere laser, and on the following shift, Nikolaj Ehlers became the fourth Hurricane to hit 20 goals on the campaign.
Taking their 2-1 advantage into the first intermission, the two sides would alternate turns scoring until the late stages of the contest. A hometown-game goal for Jordan Martinook earlier in the second period provided the first short-lived two-goal lead, and in the final stanza, Jackson Blake's 18th tally of the season made it a 4-2 affair before Carolina broke things open in the final 1:21.
An empty net tally from Jordan Staal looked like it would seal the deal, but a follow-up from Blake with just seconds remaining officially put a bow on things.
Behind it all, Frederik Andersen got back in the win column, turning away 13 of 16 shots faced. Carolina has now earned at least one point in the standings in seven of the Dane's last eight starts.