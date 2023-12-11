Mailbag #72: Team Performance Chef Sean Murnane

I'm interested in his career path and how he ended up in his current role. Also interested if he considers himself a hockey fan or if he's more into some other interest(s) primarily. - @_BOST
This is a tough one, where do I even start? I have always been around food and hospitality, my father was a Chef in the Marine Corps, and I remember countless days sitting in various kitchens “helping”, a term used very loosely there since I was maybe 5 years old at the time.
So it was more “staying occupied stirring a pot of water and out of the way”. But I could see the effort and love he put into the meals every day, to take care of his team and that built a passion for me to want to do the same one day.
I had that opportunity about 10 years ago now. I was working in a bike shop and racing long-distance (ironman) triathlons on weekends. One day I was in the shop, turning wrenches on a bike when a customer started chatting with me and to get to the point, he turned out to be the Executive Chef (EC) of the Washington Redskins and told me if I ever wanted to get back into the kitchen and start cooking again, to give him a call.
I immediately called my Dad and told him and he told me “It’s worth a shot” which kind of shocked me, since he is from NY and was a Giants fan!
I spent six years with Washington, starting as a prep cook and working my way to Sous Chef, taking in everything I could learn. When an opportunity arose to move and be the EC for Cleveland Baseball in Arizona, I took that and spent three years out there. Then in 2022, I saw the Carolina Hurricanes were hiring a new role for Performance Chef and I knew it was an opportunity I had to pursue.
I grew up playing sports, mainly hockey, also a lot of soccer since we spent time living in Belgium when I was younger (which also helped develop a love for food) but being able to take the knowledge and skills I have learned from so many people and organizations, to come to one of the best teams in the NHL was a no brainer.
My knowledge of the sport and the needs of players made the transition seamless. I knew I had come to the right place.
Once I arrived here, it was immediately noticeable we were building something great, not only is the culture of this team and organization elite, the fan base is electric and everyone makes you feel like you belong and you know you are adding value in everything you do.
How does one grow out and groom such an awesome mustache? - @MForman5
HA, the mustache has an entire story all its own, but I will end with Coach Brind’Amour’s Five C’s for this one;
Commit: Just gotta own it, it may start out slow but commit to the process and it will look magnificent in the end!
Care: You need to care for it, trim it, brush it, style it and it will come together!
Compete: You can’t have the best Stache in NC if you’re not in it for the long haul. I won’t settle for a mediocre mustache!
Culture: I’ll throw this one back to Belgium and my competitive cycling days, the handlebar mustache was a sign of longevity, style, and commitment to what you are doing.
Consistency: Once you have it, don’t let it go. I told a few of the vets last year I was going to shave it during the off-season and they told me “Absolutely not, You’ve got the best Stache in the league! Don’t change a thing!”