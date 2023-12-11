Mailbag #72: Team Performance Chef Sean Murnane

What's the weirdest request you've gotten? - @PapiMuffinMan / **@jerrybarajas_**

I wouldn’t say any of the requests are “weird”. They are creatures of habit and comfort and no ask is too big. It is our job to make sure they have everything they could possibly want and need.

It could be a certain kind of salad dressing at a pregame or something that started as a joke, like cutting the crust off a PB&J, that has become a ritual.

The thing about that is, I am still a Chef, still working a hospitality role and the more I can accommodate our players, the more trust you build and the more honest and open they will be with you, in the end, something that takes ten seconds, like cutting the crust off of a sandwich, it makes them happy, it lets them know you care. And at the end of the day, that simple “Hey thanks Chef” or the “Seansie, thanks for making that happen” makes all the little, seemingly tedious tasks, worth it.

Tips for home cooks on making omelets- please. Also, are there any foods “ not allowed” for the team? - @cfeath87

Being a Chef and in a performance-fueling environment, surrounded by elite athletes and staff that know and understand nutrition, we avoid telling people “You’re not allowed to have that”. These guys are working their butts off day in and day out, telling them they cannot have something sets a bad precedent.

However, we do preach timing for meals/snacks and quantity. You cannot view food or meals as a treat or a “cheat meal” because it creates an illusion that food is bad for you. So, we look at everything through the lens of: will this help them right now, will this be good for recovery, will this fuel them for tomorrow?

This, again, is why our weekly planning meetings are so important to discuss the details like “what’s happening for practice Monday and how can we have them ready for the game Wednesday?”

As for making omelets at home, there are 100 schools of thought on this subject so we can be here for five hours talking about it (trust me, I went through it) but what works for me; whisking two or three eggs really well in a bowl, make sure your pan is medium to medium-high temp, with a little pan spray or oil in it. Add your eggs to the pan, using a silicon spatula, push the edges of the egg toward the center of the pan as it starts to cook. Once you can no longer push the edges towards the middle, in comes the hard part, the flip. It is all in the wrist, using your spatula to guide it.

Tilt your pan a little bit away from you, and gently flick your wrist that is holding the pan, almost as if you are quickly turning on a light switch, with the spatula under the edge of the omelet, pull that towards you at the same time. This may be more of a video demonstration that I can share with Walt another time if he were ever to start a YouTube channel!