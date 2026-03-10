Preview: March 10 vs. Pittsburgh

Canes and Penguins meet for the first of three times in 13 days

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
RALEIGH, N.C. - Back home after a four-game road trip, the Carolina Hurricanes get set to dance with the Pittsburgh Penguins at Lenovo Center.

When: Tuesday, March 10

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 40-17-6 (86 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-4 Loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Mar. 7

Penguins Record: 32-17-14 (78 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Penguins Last Game: 5-4 Win (OT) over the Boston Bruins on Sunday, Mar. 8

Gameday Central

Get ready for the game with the official gameday hub of the Canes! Find the schedule, purchase parking, check out activations and more at the link below.

Last Time Out...

  • In the words of Rod Brind'Amour, the Canes were "flat" in Calgary on Saturday, falling 5-4.
  • A second-period stumble was the key issue, allowing three consecutive goals and losing their early lead.
  • Brandon Bussi had his personal nine-game win streak snapped in the defeat, as the Canes ended their four-game western swing with two wins and two losses.

Season Series vs. PIT...

  • December 30: The Canes fell behind early and couldn't recover en route to a 5-1 defeat in Pittsburgh.

Walks This Way...

  • Defenseman Sean Walker scored for the second time in three contests on Saturday, moving his point streak to a career-best five games.
  • Now with six goals on the season, that also matches a career-high, which he originally set during the 2023-24 season with Philadelphia.

In The Green...

  • Carolina enters Tuesday's play with a league-leading 71 first-period goals.
  • A +20 in opening frames this season, the Canes are one of just three teams (also: Minnesota and Tampa Bay) to have a positive goal differential in all three regulation periods and overtime.

In Net...

  • Frederik Andersen was in the day before the starter's crease at Monday's practice in Raleigh, likely signaling that he'll get the start tonight.
  • Andersen picked up a win in his last start, backstopping Carolina past Edmonton on Friday. Trending in the right direction after a turbulent start to the season, the Canes have picked up at least one point in the standings in seven of the Dane's last eight starts.
  • Brandon Bussi, meanwhile, suffered just his fourth regulation loss on Saturday in Calgary, allowing five goals on 25 shots. It's been a historic start to the 27-year-old's first year in the league, but he has faced some adversity since the Olympic break. Allowing four to Tampa, four to Vancouver, and five to Calgary, Bussi will look to get back to the form that's made him one of the talks of the league in his next start.

On The Other Side...

  • The Penguins start a five-game road trip in Raleigh without Sidney Crosby (lower-body injury) and Evgeni Malkin (suspension), two key losses to a lineup pushing to stay in a playoff spot.
  • In their absence, Pittsburgh will lean on players like Anthony Mantha, whose 47 points this season rank second on the team and sit one shy of his single-season career best, as well as Tommy Novak, who has scored in back-to-back games, including the OT winner on Sunday.
  • Like Carolina, Pittsburgh also excels in the first period.  Also holding a +20 goal differential in the opening 20 minutes of games, only the Colorado Avalanche (+22) is better than the two teams tonight.

Injury Updates...

  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (lower-body injury) left during the team's Mar. 6 win in Edmonton and did not return. Rod Brind'Amour said on Mar. 7 that he "assumes it won't be too long" with him out of the lineup.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (hip surgery) was declared "probably out for the year" by Rod Brind'Amour on Dec. 29.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their BLACK uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Wednesday and will return to game action on Thursday against the Blues at Lenovo Center.
  • Next Game: Thursday, March 12 vs. St. Louis | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

