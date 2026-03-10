Preview: March 10 vs. Pittsburgh

RALEIGH, N.C. - Back home after a four-game road trip, the Carolina Hurricanes get set to dance with the Pittsburgh Penguins at Lenovo Center.

---

When: Tuesday, March 10

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 40-17-6 (86 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-4 Loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Mar. 7

---

Penguins Record: 32-17-14 (78 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Penguins Last Game: 5-4 Win (OT) over the Boston Bruins on Sunday, Mar. 8