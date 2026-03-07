Projected Lineup: March 6 at Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alta. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep their offense humming as they face the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

Fresh off a six-goal showing in Vancouver on Wednesday, Nikolaj Ehlers drove the bus with his second hat trick of the season.

Historically, the Canes wouldn't make changes to a lineup coming off a win, but a rotation between Will Carrier and Eric Robinson is always possible. Jesperi Kotkaniemi played for the first time in nearly a month in the most recent contest, skating 10:29. Mark Jankowski has been the more common pick in that role as of late, and now with a night of rest behind him, he could be in line for a 49th appearance of the season, should Rod Brind'Amour elect to switch back.

Elsewhere on the roster, newcomer Nic Deslauriers, who was acquired this afternoon from Philadelphia, will join the team in Raleigh following this road trip.

Behind the cast of skaters, Frederik Andersen was in the "day before starter's crease" at yesterday's practice.

Turning a corner after some early-season struggles, the veteran netminder suffered his first regulation loss since Jan. 3 in his last outing, taking a tough-luck decision versus Seattle on Monday after allowing just two goals.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski/Kotkaniemi - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

---

Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Scratches

Nicolas Deslauriers

Mark Jankowski/Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski/Kotkaniemi, and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.