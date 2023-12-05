Projected Salary Cap Jump, 2024 Draft Info Announced

Business is trending in the right direction, and that's good news for the Canes

12.5.23 Skjei
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The NHL's Board of Governors meetings took place in Seattle, Washington the past two days, bringing together representatives from each team's leadership for their bi-annual meeting.

Commissioner Gary Bettman spoke with the media there and discussed two important subjects - next year's projected salary cap and the 2024 Draft - among other items.

Here's what he had to say on each and how it relates to the Canes.

Salary Cap Expected To Rise Over $4M

Over the last four seasons, NHL players have worked on repaying owners a $1 billion debt as a result of the pandemic. With that payment now either completed or approaching completion, it allows for the league's salary cap to make a significant jump for the first time since the 2018 offseason.

For the past five seasons the number, which is $83.5M this year, has increased by $2M or less, but for the 2024-25 season, Bettman shared publicly that it is expected to go up to $87.7M. A boost of 5%, the step forward is part of a projected path that had been previously laid out by the NHL, which estimates the number to get up to $92M by the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

This is incredibly important to the Canes because there is a plethora of business to be attended to in terms of free agents at season's end.

The following active roster players are expected to be restricted free agents (RFAs) for Carolina following the conclusion of this season:

  • Jack Drury
  • Seth Jarvis
  • Martin Necas

Drury and Jarvis are both in the final year of their entry-level contracts and it is fair to expect that both will make more than their current cap hits ($925k, $894k, respectively). Necas, who signed a two-year, $3M AAV bridge deal in 2021, could also be in line to make more.

In addition to that trio, the following players on the team are unrestricted free agents (UFAs):

  • Jalen Chatfield
  • Tony DeAngelo
  • Brendan Lemieux
  • Jordan Martinook
  • Stefan Noesen
  • Antti Raanta
  • Brett Pesce
  • Brady Skjei
  • Teuvo Teravainen

Currently, those players make up over $21.9M of the Canes' salary cap or over 26% of it.

Without even having to go into the fine details of what those players bring to the table, you can understand the gist - the team is going to need every penny possible this summer.

The cap expected to go up is certainly welcomed news.

12.5.23 Sphere

The Sphere shines a "Welcome to Las Vegas" graphic in the background of the recent F1 race that took place in the city.

© Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

2024 Draft Likely To Be Held at Sphere In Las Vegas

The NHL Draft has become a topic of discussion over the last several months, with the league expected to move to a decentralized format for the 2025 event.

However, for the final time that all 32 teams are expected to be together in one place, the plan is to go out in style.

Bettman shared that while it's not a done deal yet, the hope is to have the event at the recently opened Sphere in Las Vegas, an 18,600-seat globe-like arena that has become renowned for its immersive video and audio technology, including a 16k resolution wraparound interior LED screen and outdoor LED displays.

Located just off the strip, the Vegas Golden Knights would serve as the host for the event.

What is a decentralized draft format, you ask?

Think of how the NFL conducts theirs. Each team's brass remains in their home city and only the draftees attend the event. The pick is called in or submitted online and saves each team from having to take a traveling party of 20+ to one central location.

The format also allows teams to host draft events in their respective cities.

